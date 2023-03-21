Karole Lapalme Psychic Medium to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EMBRUN, ONTARIO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For centuries, we have been fascinated by the mystical world of psychics, mediums, clairvoyants, and channelers. The popularity of spiritual workers has been dramatically soaring in popularity and becoming more mainstream. Now more than ever, we are urgently seeking answers, clarity, truth, and positive affirmations as we struggle with pressing life issues and emotional wounds. Is my partner cheating on me? Should I change careers? How can I make more money? When will I ever meet my soulmate? Although many authentic psychics use their connection to the spiritual realm to provide us with basic answers, there are some other gifted individuals taking their work to a whole new level as spiritual advisors offering us self -healing tools and much needed guidance. Now we can gain insight and amazing clarity into our future so we can live more balanced, meaningful, joyful and healthy lives.

Karole Lapalme is a talented highly sought after psychic that has been mentoring and guiding hundreds of individuals to find their path to hope and true awakening.

“I am a deeply spiritual and intuitive person, with God as my higher source of power, to tune into my inner guidance and deliver messages to you of divine love with honesty, humility, truth and compassion. I empower you to take initiative in love and light so I can bring you to your highest good giving you profound insight, wisdom, and direction so you can make the best possible life decisions.”

Karole doesn’t want us to get stuck in the past. She says we are not here to merely exist we are here to live.

Her psychic healing is using her natural gifts and intuitive nature to heal people mind, body, and spirit. By making certain our energies are properly balanced we acquire relief from old emotional scars that have been bogging us down and robbing us of the happy life we deserve. Through her readings, we become more aware, enlightened beings looking at life from a different perspective that we are worthy, we are valued, our hardships do not define us the make us stronger so we can embrace joy and fulfill our dreams.

Karole mentors and teaches us essentially how to heal. She lovingly guides us to walk the sacred path to our highest purpose so they can rise up, clear out blockages and restore our energetic balance.

“My work is not focused on cookie cutter readings. It’s not about me telling you ‘In three months you will meet Prince Charming,’ or next year your ex will come back to you,’ and now all your life problems are solved. Rather my readings are more profound, rooted in my genuine desire to help you. I tap into your energy guiding you towards exploring the deepest part of yourself, encouraging self-awareness, helping you assess why certain situations are happening in your life so you can focus your energy on moving forward with fresh perspective and self-love. So no matter what obstacles arise, you are creating the very best version of you.”

Karole has been helping to heal people for over twenty years by removing negative patterns affecting the consciousness that causes pain and misery. She recognized at a young age her natural abilities and heightened senses felt a calling to help provide answers to those of us in need.

“I am a healer not a fortuneteller. I draw on all religion or belief that is conducive to taking you to your highest good. There is so much to life than wearing fancy clothes and driving flashy cars. We are more than our physical bodies. We are spiritual beings having a human experience so we can experience profound soul growth through all our life lessons”.

That’s why Karole wholeheartedly encourages us to be in touch with our hearts and souls. To transform our negative energy and self-doubt into positivity and unconditional love.

During her sessions, she delves into our chakras. She says it’s not about the issues we are experiencing, it’s about letting go of past trauma and asking ourselves Why am I not enough? To become empowered on a spiritual level so we can live consciously even in dark times. Karole emphasizes how we can choose to heal. Increasing self -awareness is key so when life’s challenges come at us, we can innately recognize it’s not the end of the world it’s the start of a brand -new chapter of exciting endless possibilities.

“Heal, move on and become a better version of yourself. When we live in fulfillment and understand ourselves more intuitively, we thrive. My mission is to help you acquire genuine happiness through personal growth so you can see the world through new eyes. If we value kindness and come from a place of love we can’t ever go wrong.”

