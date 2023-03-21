Mainz Biomed to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference March 22-23

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced that Bill Caragol, the Company’s CFO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on March 22-23, 2023.



The presentation will begin at 12:15 ET on March 22, 2023 and can be accessed live here:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_apzthw9PRlOrUq5PSD5Dcw.



Mainz Biomed will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.



About ColoAlert

ColoAlert, Mainz Biomed’s flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis (Gies et al., 2018). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs, and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial ‘ReconAAsense’. Once approved in the US, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.



About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the US.



About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .



