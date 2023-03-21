Submit Release
Minister for EU Affairs invites Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration to the General Affairs Council

SWEDEN, March 21 - On Tuesday 21 March, the Minister for EU Affairs Jessica Roswall invites Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna to the General Affairs Council for an informal lunch discussion. During the lunch, which will be hosted by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU together with Lithuania, Ms Stefanishyna will talk about how the Ukrainian Government is working on the reforms necessary for the country’s ever-closer ties to the EU.

“Our wholehearted support for Ukraine will continue to permeate the Swedish Presidency. I’m very impressed by the progress Ukraine has made thus far. The aim of the meeting is to receive an update and to show our support for Ukraine’s ongoing reform efforts,” says Ms Roswall.

