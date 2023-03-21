Semiconductor Advance Packaging Market Poised to Reach USD 61.69 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.65% | Exactitude Consultancy

Advanced packaging has become critical to integrating improved functionality into a wide range of devices, including cellular phones and cars, by enabling high device density in a small footprint. It enables the combination and packaging of several devices such as electrical, mechanical, or semiconductor, into a single electronic device. Advanced packaging, as opposed to traditional electronic packaging, makes use of processes and techniques that are conducted at semiconductor production facilities.

The global semiconductor advanced packaging market is expected to grow at 7.65% CAGR from 2021 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 61.69 billion by 2029 from USD 34.62 billion in 2021.

Semiconductor Advance Packaging Market Growth in upcoming years

The complexity of semiconductor IC designs is the key factor driving the global semiconductor advanced packaging market growth. The number of features and functionalities offered by consumer electronic devices is on the rise as electronic device manufacturers look to differentiate their offerings from those of their competitors. Consequently, there has been an increasing need for multifunctional ICs. Semiconductor device manufacturers have addressed this need by developing new and more complex architecture and designs for semiconductor ICs. An instance of this is the development of 3D ICs, which are compact, consume less power, and are highly efficient but also have complex designs and elaborate manufacturing processes.

With the growing complexity of IC design and manufacturing processes, foundries must invest in the latest equipment to develop advanced production systems in line with the latest developments in the packaging field. Leading foundries such as TSMC need to ensure not only the continuous upgrade of their production equipment but also that their packaging systems can carry out production using the latest technologies. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers

The integration of semiconductor components in vehicles will fuel the global semiconductor advanced packaging market growth. The electrification of automobiles as well as the rising demand for automation in vehicles is driving the semiconductor market in this sector. Semiconductor ICs are being used for several purposes in automobiles, such as airbag control, GPS, anti-lock braking systems, displays, infotainment systems, power doors as well as windows, automated driving, and collision detection technology. The need for these semiconductor devices to be of small size and the right form factor will drive the demand for advanced packaging solutions from the automotive sector.

Technological advancements

Semiconductor packaging technology is expected to increase the value of a semiconductor product by adding functionality in its operation, increasing and maintaining the performance while lowering the overall cost of packaging. The adoption of semiconductor packaging is also creating demand for high-performance chips for various consumer electronic products. This augments the demand for 3D and 2.5D packaging chips used in smartphones and other mobile devices.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Semiconductor Advance Packaging Market covered in this report are:

Amkor Technology, Inc., Ase Technology Holding, Co. Ltd., China Wafer Level Csp Co. Ltd., Chipmos Technologies, Inc., Flipchip International Llc, Hana Micron Inc., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronics Corp. (Kyec), Nepes Corporation, Powertech Technology, Inc., Samsung Semiconductor, Inc., Signetics, Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd., Tongfu Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Tsmc Ltd., Utac Holdings Ltd. and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Recent Developments

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, December 12, 2022 --ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., the leading provider of semiconductor packaging, test and system assembly services, today announced that it has been included in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Emerging Markets. The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. ASE has also emerged as the only global enterprise to have successfully achieved the best overall performance on the DJSI - Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group for seven consecutive years. In tandem with the DJSI accolade, ASE has also been on the CDP’s annual list for Climate Leadership for six years’ standing since 2016. The CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions.

TEMPE, Ariz., October 24, 2022 --Amkor Technology, Inc., a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its commitment to supporting European initiatives to achieve strategic regionalization for automotive semiconductors.

GOESAN, South Korea, December 23, 2021 --Nepes Laweh corporation announced the successful production of the world’s first 600mm x 600mm large Panel Level Packaging (PLP) using Deca’s M-Series™ fan-out technologies.

Attributes Value Semiconductor Advance Packaging market Share (2022) US$ 34.62 billion Semiconductor Advance Packaging market Projected Size (2029) US$ 61.69 billion Semiconductor Advance Packaging market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 7.65%

Semiconductor Advance Packaging Market by Packaging Technology Type (FO WLP, 2.5 D/3 D, FI WLP, Flip Chip), Application (CMOS Image Sensors, Wireless Connectivity Devices, Logic & Memory Devices, MEMS & Sensors, Analog & Mixed ICs), End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunications, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics and Others) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

Segment Overview

The Semiconductor Advance Packaging market is segmented By Product Type, By End User, and by Application.

by Packaging Technology Type By Application By End User Fo WLP

5 D/3 D

Fi WLP

Flip Chip CMOS Image Sensors

Wireless Connectivity Devices

Logic & Memory Devices

Mems & Sensors

Analog

Mixed ICS Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunications

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Insights

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan's electronic products industry is one of the largest in the world and is one of the most significant factors driving demand for semiconductors packaging in the region.

The Chinese mainland currently has 1.425 million installed 5G base stations that support more than 500 million 5G users nationwide, making it the biggest network in the world, as per MIIT. The growing implementation of 5G in the region is also expected to promote the demand for 5G-enabled devices, thereby increasing the need for semiconductor packaging in the APAC region.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Semiconductor Advance Packaging Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Semiconductor Advance Packaging Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Semiconductor Advance Packaging Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Semiconductor Advance Packaging industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Semiconductor Advance Packaging Market vendors

