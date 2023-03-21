Chronic Hepatitis D Therapeutics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2030, Says Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic hepatitis D therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2030 owing to the increasing cases of chronic hepatitis cases globally, state Growth Plus Reports.

Growth Drivers

Eating an unbalanced diet often and the rising prevalence of hepatitis D and B will affect how quickly the market expands. Infections with the hepatitis delta virus (HDV) will see an increase in demand due to rising healthcare expenditures, increased government funding, and increased efforts by both public and private organizations to spread knowledge of the illness. Additional factors including alcohol abuse and the rising prevalence of intravenous drug use will further fuel the market's rise.

The global chronic hepatitis D therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: drug class, distribution channel, and region.

Chronic Hepatitis D Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered drug class, distribution channel, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global chronic hepatitis d therapeutics market is subdivided into interferons and antiviral (nucleoside/nucleotide analogues). Currently, interferon is the sole drug used to treat HDV infection. Studies show that interferon monotherapy is highly effective in treating the hepatitis D virus. As a result, the interferon drug category dominates the global chronic hepatitis D therapeutics market. Antiviral therapy for chronic hepatitis D aims to eliminate HDV and HBV as well as stop its long-term effects, including cirrhosis, liver decompensation, and HCC, which can result in liver-related death or necessitate liver transplantation. These objectives are not frequently met, and chronic hepatitis D treatment is still inadequate. Antiviral medication hence has a relatively tiny market share.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global chronic hepatitis D therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Over the course of the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the global market for hepatitis D therapeutics. The Asia Pacific chronic hepatitis D therapeutics market is expected to increase over the course of the forecast period because of factors such as rising population, rising use of cutting-edge technologies, and supportive government policies for new drug development. The expansion of the healthcare infrastructure in this region is also being fueled by considerable contributions from major economies like China, India, and Japan.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global chronic hepatitis D therapeutics market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Vir Biotechnology

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MYR Pharmaceuticals

Hepatera Ltd.

Antios Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC.

