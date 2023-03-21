GOVERNMENT COMMITS TO USD 170 MILLION CREATING MORE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES.

The Government, through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury, McKinnie Dentana and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Stephen Maesiola today signed a Maritime Component of the Land and Marine Connectivity Project or LMCP with the international contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation or CCECC.

This will see the rehabilitation of the old Honiara International Port and construction of the Honiara Domestic Port and two provincial ports- one in Kirakira, Makira Province and another in Ahanga, Renbel Province.

The Maritime Component, is part of the USD170 million LMCP, the Government secured with the Asian Development Bank.

Through the international tender process overseen by the ADB, CCECC was awarded a contract in mid, 2022, and the land component and contract was signed in 2022. Preparatory work on the land component has commenced. The land component includes improvement of the existing 4-lane road, from the Central market through to White River, as well as the 2-lane road from the Honiara International Airport to Mberande.

Once complete, the project will contribute to a more efficient, safer and sustainable transport system that will improve access to education, health, and social service facilities as well as offering increased opportunities to local businesses and general improvement in the overall wellbeing of the people of the Solomon Islands.

The Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Finance has executed the project signing. The Ministry of Infrastructure Development will be the key implementing agency.

-PM Press Sec