Japan’s Foreign Minister pays official visit to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan His Excellency Mr. Hayashi Yoshimasa paid an official visit to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare on Sunday 19 March.

The face to face dialogue presented an opportunity for the leaders to discuss matters of bilateral interests between Solomon Islands and Japan.

Discussion covered bilateral, international, regional issues. The countries had cordial discussion on the ALPS question.

Solomon Islands expressed ongoing concern on the proposal by Japan to discharge nuclear treated water into the ocean and its impact on the health of the ocean. Solomon Islands welcomed ongoing discussion by the Pacific Islands Forum leaders and Region’s Independent panel of scientists, with Japan’s government and experts and IAEA on the science of the proposal to determine its safety.

Foreign Minister Hayashi also seize the opportunity to introduce Japan’s KIZUNA POLICY which has the following priority areas;

COVID-19 response and recovery, Sustainable oceans based on the rule of law,

iii. Climate change and disaster resilience

Strengthening foundations for sustainable and resilient economic development People-to-people exchanges and human resource development.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare welcome the visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Honourable Mr HAYASHI Yoshimasa, and his delegation to Solomon Islands. Prime Minister Sogavare also expressed the government and people of Solomon Islands gratitude and thanks to the Government and people of Japan for supporting infrastructure development in country – particularly the ongoing Honiara Highway project, Honiara International Terminal building, Fisheries, Education, Health, Mines and Energy, Forestry funded activities.

The Prime Minister reiterated, Solomon Islands places enormous importance on UXO clearance/removal. The presence of UXO can impede development efforts, and compromise safety and security of communities and public.

“The ongoing support by the Government of Japan to remove UXO would increase accessibility to land for development, and other uses that would support economic prosperity of the people, and nation,” stated Prime Minister Sogavare.

The visit by His Excellency, Mr. Hayashi, is the first in recent years for Solomon Islands to receive a Foreign Minister of Japan.

