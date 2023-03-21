BigPanda Hosting User Group Event in London March 21

Event at Shoreditch Treehouse to Feature Refreshments, Networking and Presentations by BigPanda Experts

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Incident Intelligence and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced it will host a user group event on March 21 at Shoreditch Treehouse in London. The event will feature a light breakfast, bento box lunch, all-day refreshments and networking, and presentations by key BigPanda executives.



WHAT: "It's On in London:" A BigPanda User Group Event

WHO: Ben Sekhon, EMEA general manager, Jason Walker, chief technology officer, and Hagit Merhavi, vice president of product management, will all be onsite and present to attendees.

WHEN: March 21, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. GMT

WHERE: Shoreditch Treehouse , 34 Charlotte Road, Flat 5, London EC2A 3PB

EVENT DETAILS: Attendees to the London user group event will have exclusive access to members of the BigPanda executive team, a chance to network with industry peers, and a chance to win some amazing prizes, including an Away carry-on. The company's CTO, Jason Walker, GM of EMEA, Ben Sekhon, and VP of product management, Hagit Merhavi, will show attendees how to transform their ITOps experience with BigPanda’s AIOps platform. The event will give users the unique and exclusive opportunity to learn more about our product in a fun and interactive way.

About BigPanda

BigPanda Inc. enables its customers to organize and mobilize the world’s DevOps and ITOps data. BigPanda’s Incident Intelligence and Automation platform, powered by AIOps, empowers some of the world's largest brands to keep business running, prevent service outages, and improve incident management to deliver extraordinary customer experiences. BigPanda’s platform is critical for organizations across industries and for enterprises of all sizes, from small and medium to Fortune 500 companies, to power their digital services. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.