Relay And Industrial Controls Market Size Expected To Reach $188 Billion By 2027

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 21, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Relay And Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the relay and industrial controls market. As per TBRC’s relay and industrial controls market forecast, the global relay and industrial controls market size is expected to grow to $188.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The relay and industrial control manufacturing market is expected to be supported by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest relay and industrial controls market share. Major players in the relay and industrial controls market include ABB Ltd., Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA.

Trending Relay And Industrial Controls Market Trend

Plug-in relays are increasingly being used in the automotive sector due to their light weight compared to electromechanical relays. These relays can handle high-rated current and operating voltage similar to that of electromechanical type relays. Plug-in relays are being used in automobile applications such as electrically heated catalytic converters, heater controls, windscreen wipers, motors and pumps, and body electronics, such as door locks, seat controls, window lifters, and others. For instance, Omron’s plug-in automotive relays that range from 20A to 70A are used in automotive applications such as artery motors, heater controls, windscreen wipers, and any applications that require high continuous current switching.

Relay And Industrial Controls Market Segments

• By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Communications, Household Appliance, Other Applications

• By Control system: Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• By Component: Modular Terminal Blocks, Relays & Optocouplers, Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Printing, Ferulles Cable Lugs, Handtools, Testers, Enclosure Products, PCB Connectors & Terminals, Heavy Duty Connectors, Analog Signal Conditioner, Electronics Housing, Power Supplies, Industrial Etherne, Remote IO

• By Geography: The global relay and industrial controls market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A relay is defined as an electromagnetic switch that opens or closes a circuit to regulate the flow of electricity in single or multiple circuits controlled by one signal. Industrial control refers to electronic control systems that can control, monitor, and automate industrial processes.

Relay And Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Relay And Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on relay and industrial controls global market size, drivers and trends, relay and industrial controls global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and relay and industrial controls market growth across geographies. The relay and industrial controls market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

