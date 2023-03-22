ERP Software market estimated to be US$ 91.18 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% - By PMI
The report “ERP Software Market, By Deployment, By Function, By Organization Size, By Vertical- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “ERP Software market accounted for US$ 40.84 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 91.18 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4%”
In a single database, application, and user interface, ERP software engages in all aspects of an operation, including product planning, product development, production, sales, and marketing. ERP systems are software solutions that are used to manage an organization's data. ERP systems assist various companies in dealing with various departments inside a business. ERP systems are software solutions that help businesses manage their data. ERP systems aid various businesses in interacting with various departments inside their organizations.
Key Highlights:
• In August 2021, Stampli a leader in AI-driven Accounts Payable (AP) automation, is introducing a new partner program for accounting firms, bookkeeping services, resellers, consultants, and ERP providers to expand their offerings with Stampli’s award-winning AP automation and payments software. The program is designed to help partners modernize their mid-market and enterprise clients’ invoice management process by bringing together accounts payable communications, documentation, and payments with Stampli’s powerful AP automation.
• In December 2020, he Haryana government has launched the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to bring transparency and efficiency in the process of releasing state government advertisements and payment to media houses.
Analyst View:
The global ERP software market is rising due to a growing demand for operational efficiency and transparency in corporate processes, as well as a growing desire for data-driven decision-making. Furthermore, the ERP software industry is expected to grow due to an increase in the adoption of mobile applications and cloud computing. The global market's growth is likely to be hampered by high investment and maintenance costs, as well as the availability of open source apps, over the forecast period. Nonetheless, over the projected period, technical improvements in enterprise resource planning software are expected to generate profitable prospects for the global market's growth.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global ERP Software accounted for US$ 40.84 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 91.18 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4%. The Global ERP Software is segmented based on the deployment, organization size, vertical and region.
• By Deployment, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise.
• By Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise, and SME.
• By Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, and Others.
• By Region, the Global ERP Software is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Segmentation:
Global ERP Software Market, By Deployment:
• Cloud
• On-Premise
Global ERP Software Market, By Function:
• CRM
• Sales
• Accounting
• Others
Global ERP Software Market, By Organization Size:
• Large Enterprise
• SME
Global ERP Software Market, By Vertical:
• BFSI
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• Aerospace and Defense
• Others
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Growth Factors of ERP Software Market:
The ERP Software Market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. There are several factors contributing to this growth, including:
1. Increasing adoption by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs): In the past, ERP systems were primarily used by large enterprises. However, in recent years, SMEs have started adopting ERP software to streamline their business processes and improve efficiency.
2. Technological advancements: ERP software providers are constantly investing in research and development to enhance the capabilities of their software. This includes integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other advanced technologies into their solutions.
3. Cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based ERP solutions have become increasingly popular due to their flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. This has made ERP software more accessible to businesses of all sizes.
4. Globalization: As businesses expand globally, they require a centralized system to manage their operations across multiple locations. ERP software provides a unified view of the business, allowing companies to streamline their processes and increase efficiency.
5. Compliance requirements: Regulatory compliance requirements have become increasingly complex in recent years. ERP software can help companies stay compliant by providing features such as automated reporting and tracking of regulatory requirements.
6. Demand for real-time data: In today's fast-paced business environment, decision-makers require real-time data to make informed decisions. ERP software provides real-time insights into various aspects of the business, allowing companies to make informed decisions quickly.
7. Integration with other systems: ERP software providers are increasingly offering integrations with other business systems such as customer relationship management (CRM) and supply chain management (SCM). This provides companies with a more comprehensive view of their business operations.
These are some of the key factors driving the growth of the ERP software market.
Company Profile:
• Microsoft Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• SAP SE
• Infor
• Sage Software Inc.
• Epicor Software Corporation
• Intacct Corporation
• Plex Systems Inc.
• Ramco Systems
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Questions:
1. What are the key features and functionalities offered by different ERP software solutions?
2. What are the benefits of implementing an ERP software system for a business?
3. What industries are most likely to benefit from ERP software, and what are some of the specific use cases?
4. What are the costs associated with implementing and maintaining an ERP software system?
5. What are the key considerations when selecting an ERP software solution, such as scalability, customization, and integration with existing systems?
6. What are the potential challenges and risks associated with implementing an ERP software system, and how can they be mitigated?
7. What are the potential future developments and growth opportunities in the ERP software market, and how can businesses prepare for them?
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
