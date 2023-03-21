Global Protein Inhibitors Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the protein inhibitors market. As per TBRC’s protein inhibitors market forecast, the protein inhibitors market is expected to grow from $105.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to contribute to the growth of the protein inhibitors market over the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest protein inhibitors market share. Major players in the protein inhibitors market include Bayer AG, Astra Zeneca, Roche, Teva, Apotex, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Companies in the protein inhibitors market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations to develop new drugs to meet the market demand. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical presence. For instance, in February 2020, Catalent, Inc., a USA-based provider of delivery technologies, drug manufacturing, gene therapies, biologics, and consumer healthcare products announced a partnership agreement with Zumutor Biologics Inc., an immune-oncology company based in the USA to manufacture ZM008, a monoclonal antibody targeting solid tumors. Moreover, in February 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, a USA-based pharmaceutical company, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a USA-based biotechnology company, announced a global exclusive license agreement and strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize Rigel's R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitor, for all indications, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Protein Inhibitors Market Segments

• By Product: Protein Kinase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibody, Other Products

• By Application: Oncology, Inflamatory Diseases, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global protein inhibitors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Protein inhibitors refer to compounds that interfere with the steps directly involved in the production of new proteins in cells. Protein inhibitors operate at the ribosome level, benefiting from the significant variations between prokaryotic and eukaryotic ribosome architectures.

Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on protein inhibitors global market size, drivers and trends, protein inhibitors global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and protein inhibitors global market growth across geographies. The protein inhibitors market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business