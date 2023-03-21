Tulfo: Opening statement

OPENING STATEMENT

Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Committee on Local Government

Good morning, Mr. Chair Senator JV Ejercito, (Other senators present) and good morning to all our guests and resource persons.

The Barangay is the smallest political unit in the Philippine government structure. At dahil dito, ang Barangay ang pinakamalapit at unang nilalapitan ng ating mga kababayan sa halos lahat ng kanilang kailangan sa gobyerno. The Barangay plays a vital role in the delivery of basic services to the people. They are in the frontlines in the maintenance of public order, protection and security of life and property, settlement of disputes, preservation of a desirable and balanced environment or delivery of basic social services. Kaya naman nararapat lang na bigyan pansin at suklian natin ang kanilang mga ginagawa para sa atin.

Bilang tugon, layunin ng Senate Bill No. 1696 na bigyan lunas ang matagal ng problema ng ating mga Barangay Officials, personnel at volunteer workers ang kawalan o kakulangan ng salaries, allowances at benefits katulad ng GSIS, Philhealth at Pag Ibig Fund kasama na rin ang Death and Burial Benefits. Napaka unfair po sa mga kawawa nating Barangay employees.

Ang serbisyo ng mga barangay tanod at health workers ay hindi natin masasabing kaswal o seasonal na trabaho. Buong taon natin sila pinapakinabangan. Dapat lang na matrato sila na tulad ng ibang regular na mga empleyado ng Barangay o gobyerno. Nais kong marinig mula sa Civil Service Commission kung ano ang ma-aaring Position Classification and Compensation Scheme para sa kanila. Included also in this bill is the benefit of the Barangay Worker to enjoy preferential treatment in employment with national government agencies.

I am now sounding a call to my dear colleagues to join me in crafting this piece of legislation aimed at improving the lives of our fellow Barangay Officials and Volunteer Workers.

Maraming salamat at magandang umaga po sa inyong lahat. Thank you Mr. Chair.