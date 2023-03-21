Durable Medical Equipment Market is estimated to be US$ 11023.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.10% -By PMI
The report "Durable Medical Equipment Market, By Equipment Type, By End User and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET accounted for US$ 6123 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11023.1 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.10%. DME (durable medical equipment) refers to devices and goods that are used for medical purposes and can withstand repeated use. Patients are increasingly opting for post-operative and long-term care at home. As a result of the increased demand for home healthcare services, DME market players have more opportunities to sell and cross-sell diverse items.
The report "Durable Medical Equipment Market, By Equipment Type (Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture, and Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’
Key Highlights:
• Mindray introduced its new VS 9 and VS 8 Vital Signs Monitors in Europe, Australia, and other select locations in January 2021.
• Stryker Corporation introduced ProCuity, the world's first and only totally wireless hospital bed, in October 2020. ProCuity is an intelligent bed
meant to reduce in-hospital patient falls at all levels of acuity, increase nurse workflow efficiencies and safety, and help hospitals save money.
Analyst View:
Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, there may be a higher demand for durable medical equipment to enhance health-care capacity in local hospitals and health-care systems through temporary expansion sites, as well as to ensure proper and effective patient monitoring. Manufacturers from a range of industries that aren't normally linked with medical device manufacturing are looking for resources to help them manufacture and market these items to the healthcare community in order to meet this demand. The Railway Board of India, for example, provided required orders to the General Managers of these manufacturing units in May 2020 to investigate the feasibility of manufacturing things such as simple medical beds (without mattresses) and stretchers. In collaboration with production units and zonal railway workshops, the ministry of railways agreed to use its production units' manufacturing facilities to produce vital things that can be used to treat persons affected by the disaster.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Durable Medical Equipment Market accounted for US$ 6123 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 11023.1 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.10%. The global durable medical equipment market report segments the market on the basis of equipment type, end user, and region.
• Based on Equipment Type, Global Durable Medical Equipment Market is segmented into Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices and
Medical Furniture, and Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices.
• Based on End-User, Global Durable Medical Equipment Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care
Settings, and Others.
• By Region, the Global Durable Medical Equipment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &
Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Durable Medical Equipment Market:
• Stryker Corporation
• Baxter International
• Medtronic plc
• Becton
• Dickinson and Company
• Medline Industries
• Invacare Corporation
• Sunrise Medical LLC
• ResMed
• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Durable Medical Equipment Market:
1. What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the durable medical equipment market?
The key drivers of the durable medical equipment market include the growing aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in technology. The major challenges in the market include the high cost of durable medical equipment, limited access to healthcare in certain regions, and reimbursement issues. The opportunities in the market include the growing demand for home healthcare services, increasing government initiatives to support healthcare infrastructure, and the development of innovative and cost-effective durable medical equipment.
2. What are the main technologies used in durable medical equipment, and how are they evolving to meet the changing needs of the market?
The main technologies used in durable medical equipment include mobility aids, therapeutic devices, and monitoring and diagnostic equipment. These technologies are evolving to meet the changing needs of the market by incorporating features such as portability, ease of use, and wireless connectivity. For example, mobility aids such as wheelchairs and scooters are being designed with lightweight materials and improved maneuverability, while therapeutic devices such as ventilators and dialysis machines are becoming more user-friendly and capable of remote monitoring. Additionally, monitoring and diagnostic equipment such as blood glucose monitors and blood pressure monitors are being integrated with digital health platforms to enable remote monitoring and data analysis.
3. Which segments of the durable medical equipment market are expected to experience the highest growth, and why?
The segments of the durable medical equipment market that are expected to experience the highest growth include home healthcare equipment, personal mobility devices, and therapeutic devices. This is driven by the increasing demand for home healthcare services, the growing aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the development of innovative and cost-effective durable medical equipment is expected to further boost the growth of these segments.
