Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,874 in the last 365 days.

Carla Barr Warren Announces the Launch of Her New Book 'Rooster and The Nightmouse'

Aspiring author Carla Barr Warren recently announced the launch of her new book, Rooster and The Nightmouse, a children’s book modeling how critical thinking and asking good questions can dispel ancient stories that cause fear and hatred.

Rooster and the Nightmouse is dedicated to helping readers learn how to build meaningful relationships with others, cultivate a trusting environment, and overcome generational prejudice.

This illustrative masterpiece combines the playful, imaginative mixed-media art of Bradley Tyler Wilson with the read-aloud style that reminds one of the writings of Beatrix Potter.

The book can serve as an ideal bedtime story for kids teaching them valuable lessons that will help readers grow and learn to ask good questions. It is also a perfect addition to classroom libraries and will lead to great discussions about inclusion, kindness, and trust.

Rooster and The Nightmouse is available now on all major publishing platforms, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Kindle.

For more information or to get more information from the author, email carlaannwarren@yahoo.com or call 812-593-5856.

Media Contact
Company Name: Rooster and The Nightmouse
Contact Person: Carla Barr Warren
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: carlaannwarren.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Carla Barr Warren Announces the Launch of Her New Book ‘Rooster and The Nightmouse'

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Carla Barr Warren Announces the Launch of Her New Book 'Rooster and The Nightmouse'

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more