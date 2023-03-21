Carla Barr Warren Announces the Launch of Her New Book 'Rooster and The Nightmouse'

Aspiring author Carla Barr Warren recently announced the launch of her new book, Rooster and The Nightmouse, a children’s book modeling how critical thinking and asking good questions can dispel ancient stories that cause fear and hatred.

Rooster and the Nightmouse is dedicated to helping readers learn how to build meaningful relationships with others, cultivate a trusting environment, and overcome generational prejudice.

This illustrative masterpiece combines the playful, imaginative mixed-media art of Bradley Tyler Wilson with the read-aloud style that reminds one of the writings of Beatrix Potter.

The book can serve as an ideal bedtime story for kids teaching them valuable lessons that will help readers grow and learn to ask good questions. It is also a perfect addition to classroom libraries and will lead to great discussions about inclusion, kindness, and trust.

Rooster and The Nightmouse is available now on all major publishing platforms, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Kindle.

For more information or to get more information from the author, email carlaannwarren@yahoo.com or call 812-593-5856.

