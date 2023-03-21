Elisabeth Hedwig releases 'Struggle and Chaos in Three Countries'

Published book tells the true story of a woman's trials and tribulations as she traveled through several countries to become a mother and naturalized US Citizen determined to live the American dream

DOVER, N.H., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elisabeth Hedwig wants to inspire others to overcome life's obstacles no matter how insurmountable they may appear to be. It is for this reason she now releases "Struggle and Chaos in Three Countries" (published by LifeRich Publishing), the true story of a woman's trials and tribulations as she traveled through several countries to become a mother and naturalized U.S. citizen determined to live the American dream.

It was the winter of 1982 when Hedwig departed Frankfurt International Airport and began a harrowing, white-knuckle flight to New York City where a snowstorm and the unknown awaited her. Two weeks before a cruel trick of destiny placed her on that plane, Hedwig had no plans to travel to America. She was over seven months pregnant.

In a fascinating memoir, Hedwig chronicles her journey to return home to confront her struggles and memories decades after immigrating to the United States. Born the third of five children living amid challenging circumstances in Walzen, Poland. Hedwig details her family's experiences after they moved to Hanau, West Germany, in an attempt to create a new chapter, her determination to escape her alcoholic father's violent tirades, and her eventual immigration to a country far away from all she knew to start again. Throughout her story, Hedwig reminds readers that it is possible to rise above their struggles and attain a better life.

"My true story will provide hope to people who are struggling in life against insurmountable odds. Immigration is at all-time high in today's society. This book will help immigrants who are struggling in a new society and culture," Hedwig says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "To never give up hope in life and to persevere. You can make it happen, if you have the strength to believe in yourself." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/822805-struggle-and-chaos-in-three-countries

"Struggle and Chaos in Three Countries"

By Elisabeth Hedwig

About the Author

Elisabeth Hedwig was born in challenging circumstances in Walzen, Poland. Today, she is a successful businesswoman and mother of two children, one on earth and one in heaven. This is her first book.

