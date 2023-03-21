Tapbit Exchange Launches "Tapbit Exchange's Commitment to Users"

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - Recently, Seychelles-based Tapbit, a leading financial trading platform ranked in the top 31 on CMC, has published Tapbit Exchange's Commitment to Users on its global official website in order to alleviate users' concerns about the safety of their funds. This commitment outlines Tapbit's operations with regard to security, transparency, and compliance, with the aim of building a positive image of the cryptocurrency industry and fostering a trusting relationship with users.

A Borderless Crypto Platform

"Tapbit has always adhered to the industry's standards and is committed to providing the highest level of security for users' assets," said Zed, head of Marketing at Tapbit.

Here are the specific commitments Tapbit has made:

Firstly, Tapbit guarantees that user assets will not be misappropriated for trading or investment purposes. Users can trust that their funds will be used solely for executing their transactions.

Secondly, Tapbit promises never to arbitrarily freeze a user's assets, except in cases where illegal or unlawful acts are suspected, such as money laundering or stolen assets.

Thirdly, Tapbit guarantees that there is no malicious manipulation on their platform. They derive data sources from top third-party platforms to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Fourthly, Tapbit promises that withdrawals will be completed within 5 minutes. If it takes longer than 15 minutes, Tapbit will pay out for each order to ensure that users' funds are not tied up unnecessarily.

Fifthly, Tapbit guarantees full compensation for any loss of user assets caused by extreme circumstances or Tapbit itself. They have established a 20 million USDT contract insurance fund to cover these situations and payout within 24 hours.

Lastly, Tapbit promises to prioritize safety first. They conduct regular stress tests and security audits and strictly adhere to security standards to ensure users' assets are always secure.

