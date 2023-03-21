A wonderful, new children's book about a sloth in the Amazon rainforest

Michael Zanetti announces the release of 'The Sloth and His Friends'

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Zanetti announces his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "The Sloth and His Friends" (published by Archway Publishing), a fun, heartwarming story about a sloth that teaches kids about the Amazon rainforest and its rich diversity of life.

Sal the sloth lives a rather dull life in the rainforest canopy. Although Sal has lofty goals, he struggles with his "slothfulness." While his animal friends run, jump or fly around, Sal can barely make it to the top of his tree. Meanwhile, rainforest life is disturbed when a logging company begins clear-cutting trees and burning brush near Sal's home. What will Sal and his friends do? How will they survive? Will nature-loving humans come to their aid?

"This book is quirky, funny, and unique and a lot of young people like sloths. Even though it is about a sloth, it is rather fast-paced and exciting. There is an element of danger because a wildfire threatens to destroy millions of acres of forest," Zanetti says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "I want readers to have a good time. I want them to laugh. I want them to cry. I want them to forget that they are reading. That is when I know I am reading a good book -- when I am lost in another world." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843408-the-sloth-and-his-friends

"The Sloth and His Friends"

By Michael Zanetti

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 174 pages | ISBN 9781665731720

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 174 pages | ISBN 9781665731737

E-Book | 174 pages | ISBN 9781665731713

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Michael Zanetti grew up in Connecticut. His two passions are creative writing and music. He taught piano for many years and studied literature at Fairfield University. Zanetti loves animals and nature, and his stories reflect that.

