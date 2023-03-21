'I Vindicated SAVAK' reveals the fabricated lies made by globalists to topple the Shah

New book offers an eye-witness account of the deceptive plan that cost the lives of many Iranian people

GLENDALE, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent release "I Vindicated SAVAK" (published by Xlibris), from Dr. Rouzbeh Azarbarzin and translated by Armen Saginian, is a book that reveals the monstrosity that happened and is continuing to happen in the nation of Iran.

In the mid-20th century, due to many political problems in Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi had his brilliant general Teymur Bakhtiyar create a semi-military police outfit to protect Iran against domestic and foreign enemies. It was called SAVAK, a secret organization tasked with maintaining national security and collecting information. Throughout their existence, they did a fantastic job. However, when the first Consortium agreement for 25 years was nearing its expiration date, Pahlavi needed more money to finance his domestic advancement programs. He declared that he will not sign the agreement, but this did not sit well with the Consortium. To topple the Shah, SAVAK had to be eliminated. All of Shah's enemies united with oil companies and planted the devil to do the job. They used the international media to make a demon out of SAVAK. They portrayed SAVAK as the most dreaded enemy of mankind. They fabricated lies and fed them to Iranians and the nations of the world. It worked. Over a million lives were lost.

"(I want to) let the world know that by moving the Shah, they opened Pandora's Box and let lose the diablos," the author states. "It happened in our lifetime and was repeated in Afghanistan, and if we are not careful, it will happen here in the United States."

To learn more about the book, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844683-i-vindicated-savak.

"I Vindicated SAVAK"

By Dr. Rouzbeh Azarbarzin, Translated by Armen Saginian

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 592 pages | ISBN 9781669860402

E-Book | 592 pages | ISBN 9781669860396

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Rouzbeh Azarbarzin is the author of "I Vindicated SAVAK" which was translated to English by Armen Saginian. Saginian was born in Tabriz, Iran, on Feb. 2, 1933. He lost his mother at age 5, and his father abandoned him with his grandmother. He grew up in Tabriz and Tehran and was not influenced by any dogma. At age 11, he decided that Iran is not the place for him to live his life in, and he should get out. He earned his way to the United States and put himself through three colleges and universities and is a student in the fourth college. His educations were in mathematics, mechanical engineering, and business management. His present education is in philosophy and government. He became a professional aerospace and nuclear engineer. Saginian has also authored several books, including "Mission For Mohammad and Islam" (Books One and Two), "Koranic Verses," "My Afghanistan," "Two Faces of Islam," and "Thank you, America & Americans."

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisUS, 844-714-8691, MarketingServices@xlibris.com

SOURCE XlibrisUS