Prestige Biopharma Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for PBP1510 in the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

Prestige Biopharma has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for PBP1510 (International Non-proprietary name: Ulenistamab), in the treatment of unresectable or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) that has relapsed following and/or is refractory to at least one line of prior therapy.

PBP1510 targets Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Upregulated Factor (PAUF), a tumour-specific protein, found to be overexpressed in majority of pancreatic cancer cases. PAUF overexpression promotes key cellular functions, including proliferation, migration, invasion, and growth of pancreatic cancer cells, and contributes to the development of acquired resistance to chemotherapeutic agents. PBP1510 is designed to target these key biological mechanisms that results in limited effectiveness of current treatment options and rapid progression of pancreatic cancer.

By effectively inhibiting the tumorigenic effects of PAUF overexpression in preclinical models, PBP1510 represents a promising therapeutic strategy for addressing the unmet medical needs of pancreatic cancer patients. A global Phase 1/2a clinical trial is currently underway in the United States, Europe, and Asia, with the aim of bringing this innovative therapy to the clinic.

The first-in-human Phase 1/2a study is an open-label, multicentre, two-part study in patients with advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer. Phase 1 is a dose-escalation phase, wherein PBP1510 will be administered, either as monotherapy or in combination with gemcitabine, in two separate dose-escalation cohorts. From Phase 1 part of the study a recommended Phase 2a dose (RP2D) will be determined based on the analysis of pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy data. Phase 2 is a dose-expansion phase, wherein PBP1510 at the RP2D in combination with gemcitabine will be administered to evaluate efficacy and safety of PBP1510.

Overall, the Phase 1/2a study aims to collect important safety data on the use of PBP1510 as a monotherapy or in combination with gemcitabine and explore the efficacy of a combined PBP1510 and gemcitabine regimen. The study will substantiate the preclinical findings of PBP1510's synergistic antitumour activity in combination therapy with gemcitabine without increased toxicity, as anticipated from their distinct mechanisms of action.

With Fast Track designation from the FDA, PBP1510 represents a promising advancement in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Prestige Biopharma intends to take full advantage of the benefits offered by the designation to provide faster access for patients in need.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005695/en/