Media Tycoon, Lithvik unveiled Perception Perfection Services

Lithvik, a renowned Perception Management, Political Campaigning and Privacy Enforcement Expert, unveiled an exclusive service, Perception Perfection, to help elite clients in perfecting how they are perceived publicly

Lithvik Sharma is Group CEO at CryptoMize, a Digital Conglomerate serving Governments, Politicians, MNCs, Celebrities, Family Offices, and HNIs

His organization CryptoMize’s goal includes strengthening and perfecting the brand image, whether it is for an individual, Brand, Organization, or even an entire Country, through numerous activities such as proactive content creation, monitoring and responding to negative reviews and managing brand mentions across the digital spaces. Throughout the years, CryptoMize has continually developed strategies, processes, and technologies to meet the needs of the ever-changing industry, which, according to the most recent successful projects, have been proof that they use the prevailing latest technologies.

The term Perception Perfection was coined by company CEO Mr. Lithvik Sharma. He was among the first leaders to introduce Perception Management to the world. The idealistic objective of his vision by terming Perception Management Service "Perception Perfection" depicts the service vision too. With Perception Perfection, He aims to align the public's perception with the best of your identity and brand image. Being the sum of perfectionists along with CryptoMize's team, Their mission is to improve perception to the extent of perfection and beyond.

From a Cyber Security Company over a decade ago, CryptoMize has evolved into a powerhouse Digital Agency that provides a plethora of specialized services and products in the Global Markets.

From the inception of the service, the objective of Perception Perfection has emphasized “Reputation Improvement and Enhancement by optimizing the availability of favorable information” and “monitoring Public’s Sentiments all together for a better value and positive perception”. Today, the organization maintains the values of the objective but with better and advanced technology that not only enhances the effectiveness but provides comprehensiveness to the processes.

According to Wikipedia “As we move forward into what many are labeling as the ‘Information Age’, it has become more and more necessary to protect your digital identity. Because it seems so easy to get hold of your information, one should attempt to create a perception that they want their target market to believe in.”

The idea of introducing Perception Perfection solely depended on this idea. “Whether it is creating an impression about your product, promoting oneself as a leader, or showing someone in real life, any prominent entity will eventually need to build their perception.”

“People these days surf the internet for various purposes. They look for what’s hot, which new things are going, and so on. Therefore, if you wish to make your presence felt in the online world, then it is important that you perceive yourself positively and boldly.”

Public relations professionals are the ones who oversee the development of relationships, reputation and trust between the involved, which in turn increases your credibility among the masses. Their goal is to be the bridge between those who have something to say and the people that want to hear it. We work with clients to help them better express themselves in ways that are both true to their brand and meaningful to their audience.

CryptoMize’s team is partially composed of experienced professionals, including communications specialists, market researchers, project managers, social media experts, and other professionals who help you tell your story with clarity and purpose on multiple platforms. They also partner with public relations agencies in order to offer our clients full-service solutions.

The company's CEO, Mr. Lithvik, introduces the Public Relations service. "The media is the most influential entity on the globe. Nobody counts the number of ads you run; they remember the impact you make. CryptoMize has paved a different approach to fulfill all your public relations needs. We emphasize intelligence in conjunction with a well-versed Public relations and communication system that captures meaningful conversations to convey your story and confidently engage your audience. We are dedicated to ensuring prominent progress in how the world perceives you. We use our expertise in the sphere of Information Security, Research, and Development with preemptive analysis and strategic planning for our clients by traversing all layers of the technology stack. Our digital intelligence experts bring over a decade of experience in serving elite clients. We have gathered cutting-edge technology and built a platform to help you achieve your goals in this rapidly evolving world."

CryptoMize will help you reach your target audience by providing the following:

Brand Management - Our Brand Management campaign will help you build long-lasting and meaningful relationships with your clients, as well as with industry-specific entities. With CryptoMize's Branding model, you can establish a separate, safe, and distinctive brand identity from your competitors in the marketplace.

Public Relations - Utilize our PR expertise to galvanize interest in your brand or product through public speaking engagements at trade shows, conferences, seminars, or any other industry events that are relevant to you. Advising on best practices for public relations strategies; planning, developing, and implementing strategic communication tactics; monitoring traditional and new media coverage; measuring outcomes, providing valuable messaging for all media outlets; tracking opportunities for earned media coverage via social media tools such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others; establishing relationships with key journalists and bloggers within your industry



Lithvik Sharma, Group CEO at CryptoMize further added, “Public Relations is where we build awareness and reputation. It's a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and the public. It includes managing information between you and your associations, from developing a strategic plan to implementing tactics. We believe in true relationships to form long-lasting and fruitful partnerships. Successful communication is the key to any successful business or person. With CryptoMize, you get your voice heard by many at once without breaking a sweat.”

