Vegan Cosmetics Market is estimated to be US$ 28.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period-By PMI

Vegan Cosmetics Market is estimated to be US$ 28.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period
The report " Vegan Cosmetics Market by Product Type , By Sales Channel , and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029''
Vegan Cosmetics Market accounted for US$ 15.47 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 28.31 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.20%. Veganism is quickly becoming a popular notion in the cosmetics industry, despite its status as a niche concept. With such a big number of consumers concerned about sustainability, cosmetic companies are being forced to reconsider their manufacturing ingredients. Aside from that, a production redesign is anticipated as manufacturers strive to improve sustainability. Modern customers are more informed than ever before, thanks to increased access to information and increased internet penetration. In addition, rising environmental concerns and the depletion of natural resources are forcing a significant change in their behavior.
The report " Global VeganCosmetics Market by Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, and Others), By Sales Channel (E-commerce, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’
Key Highlights:
• G&M Cosmetics, based in Australia, intended to release more vegan beauty and baby care products in February 2021. With the acquisition of P'URE Papayacare skincare in 2019, the company entered the vegan beauty industry. Since then, the brand has grown to include 15 vegan-friendly and certified goods.
• Elf Cosmetics, a well-known vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand, released its line in India in January 2021. Nykaa, an online beauty marketplace, will carry the brand.
• The Coty-owned cosmetics brand "CoverGirl" debuted its new "Clean Fresh" makeup essentials collection in December 2019, with vegan formulations and natural ingredients like coconut milk and aloe extracts.
Analyst View:
Rapidly shifting cosmetic trends are having an impact on the worldwide economy, as most consumers consider animal cruelty to be unacceptable and are raising awareness about it. Furthermore, embracing natural alternatives such as plant-based personal care products benefits the market. In a few developed countries, such as Europe, the use of animal products such as hair, fur, and other similar items is prohibited. As a result, the market's growth is expected to accelerate. Furthermore, the industry is expected to be bolstered by the growing popularity of safer, naturally produced cosmetics. Concerns over health and safety are anticipated to increase, as is consumer awareness of the usage of animal-tested products and the priority placed on environmentally friendly items.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global VeganCosmetics Market by Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, and Others), By Sales Channel (E-commerce, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global VeganCosmetics Market accounted for US$ 15.47 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 28.31 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.20%. The Global vegancosmetics market has been segmented into product type, sales channel, and region.
• Based on Product Type, Global VeganCosmetics Market is segmented into Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, and Others.
• Based on Sales Channel, Global VeganCosmetics Market is segmented into E-commerce, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others.
• By Region, the Global VeganCosmetics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global VeganCosmetics Market:
Key players operating in the global vegancosmetics market include Ecco Bella, Bare Blossom, Zuzu Luxe, Modern Minerals Makeup, Urban Decay, Beauty without Cruelty, MuLondon Organic, Arbonne, Emma Jean Cosmetics, and Billy Jealousy.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some frequently asked questions about the VeganCosmetics Market:
1. How big is the vegancosmetics market?
Vegan Cosmetics Market is estimated to be US$ 28.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period
2. What are some of the key drivers of growth in the vegancosmetics market?
Some of the key drivers of growth in the vegancosmetics market include increasing consumer awareness of animal welfare issues and environmental concerns, a growing preference for natural and organic products, and a rising demand for cruelty-free and ethically sourced products.
3. What are some of the top brands in the vegancosmetics market?
Some of the top brands in the vegancosmetics market include Kat Von D Beauty, Pacifica, Too Faced, Tarte Cosmetics, and Lush Cosmetics, among others.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
