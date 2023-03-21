Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapeutics Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 3.93 billion by 2030: Data Analysis by Experts Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market was valued at US$ 2.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 3.93 billion by 2030.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 2.45 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 3.93 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Type, Therapy, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Growth Drivers

The rising occurrence of immune thrombocytopenia cases has increased the global demand for the immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics. As reported by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in Europe, 1.6 to 3.9 incidents per 100,000 people per year are recorded. Market expansion is undoubtedly aided by the potential commercialization of novel products like Eisai's avatrombopag and Grifols' IVIG3I 10%. Upon commercialization, avatrombopag is anticipated to provide patients with a second line of treatment, based on its successful clinical trial outcomes. This increases the potential for market expansion. Opportunities for market expansion are created by the increasing number of medications for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura distributed through retail pharmacies and by the rise in the number of pharmacies in developed nations.

The global immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Type, Therapy, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market has been segmented into:

Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia

Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia

Due to the rising diagnosis rate of the issue among children and the declining tendency of a cautious approach to disease management, the acute immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market is predicted to grow at a higher revenue CAGR in the global immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market. Additionally, it is predicted that rising corticosteroid volume usage in both acute and chronic ITP will accelerate market segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Therapy Segmentation’

Based on therapy, the global immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market has been segmented into:

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

Corticosteroids

Anti-D Immunoglobulin

Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist (TPO-RA)

Others

Corticosteroids account for a significant proportion of the global immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market due to their widespread use and affordability. Corticosteroids, such as prednisone, are often used as a first-line therapy for immune thrombocytopenia. Corticosteroids work by reducing inflammation and containing the immune response. In immune thrombocytopenia, corticosteroids help decrease the immune response to platelets, thus increasing the platelet count. Conventionally, corticosteroids are administered orally in a tapering dose for several weeks, which helps minimize the associated side effects such as mood changes, weight gain, and high risk of infection. However, consistent and long-term use of corticosteroids can lead to severe side effects such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis. This is urging the need for novel drug molecules as the first line of treatment for immune thrombocytopenia, thereby containing the rampant use of corticosteroids.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

Based on distribution channels, the global immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market has been segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others Including Online Pharmacies

Due to the increasing acceptance of oral therapeutic solutions and the increased use of retail channels for their acquisition, the retail pharmacy segment is anticipated to grow at a higher revenue CAGR in the global immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market. Yet due to the relatively lower adoption in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, the others (internet pharmacies and mail-order pharmacies) sector is predicted to have a smaller market share.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a high revenue CAGR in the immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, increased awareness of idiopathic thrombocytopenia in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to fuel demand for therapies based on thrombopoietin receptor agonists. It is anticipated that patients in India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific will use intravenous medications like TPO-RA and immunoglobulins to treat their illnesses. By the end of 2021, Novartis AG's Promacta/Revolade is anticipated to lose its patent in Japan. This patent expiration is crucial in determining the downward trend that the TPO-RA medication class will encounter in the nation. Also, the anticipated introduction of TAVALISSE in the Japanese market by 2022 may be a catalyst for the growth of the immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market.

Due to growing financial and monetary assistance from non-government and governmental groups towards ITP patients, Europe is predicted to experience significant market expansion. The market trend for TPO-RA in Germany is comparable to that in the United States, where the market value is mostly anticipated to begin dropping from 2021, due to the patent expiration of significant marketed molecules like Revolade. The forecast period is expected to significantly increase the adoption of immune thrombocytopenia treatment due to the rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure in nations like the UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and other countries in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market are:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Octapharma AG

Saol therapeutics

CSL Behring

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Grifols S.A.

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

