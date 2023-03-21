Microwave Ovens Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the microwave ovens market. As per TBRC’s microwave ovens market forecast, the global microwave ovens market size is expected to grow to $53.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The increasing demand for frozen and ready-to-eat food owing to busy lifestyles is expected to drive the microwave ovens market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest microwave ovens market share. Major players in the microwave ovens market include Sharp Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Electrolux AB, Alto-Shaam Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics.

Trending Microwave Ovens Market Trend

Companies in the household cooking appliance market are increasingly launching technologically advanced multi-functional ovens to cater to the rising demand for multi-functional appliances with additional benefits. These multi-functional ovens use a wide range of methods to provide customized and easy cooking. These ovens use devices to guide and instruct users in the process of cooking. Apart from these, they also come with catalytic and pyrolytic self-cleaning functions. The catalytic self-cleaning feature allows the use of special chemically installed liners to absorb grease, while the pyrolytic self-cleaning function of these ovens allows them to clean the dirt and grease using high temperatures. For instance, Electrolux’s EOY5851AAX oven uses different programs and functions to make the cooking process easy and customized. It has pyrolytic cleaning technology that allows self-cleaning.

Microwave Ovens Market Segments

•By Product: Grill, Solo, Convection

•By Application: Commercial, Household

•By Structure: Counter Top, Built-In

•By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channel, Other Distribution Channels

•By Geography: The global microwave ovens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microwave ovens are defined as devices that cook food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range.

