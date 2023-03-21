Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,014 in the last 365 days.

454 Entertainment Company Partners with C-Bazz the Comedian for Louisiana Laughs, a Statewide Comedy Tour

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 454 Entertainment, a multi dimensional entertainment company with an arm that focuses on bringing laughter and joy to audiences worldwide, is proud to announce the signing of C-Bazz the Comedian, a seasoned entertainer with a wealth of experience in the comedy industry.

As part of this partnership, C-Bazz will be headlining the upcoming Louisiana Laughs comedy tour, which is set to take place in several cities throughout Louisiana. This tour promises to deliver nights of unforgettable laughter and entertainment to audiences of all backgrounds.

"We are thrilled to have C-Bazz the Comedian join our team and bring his unique comedic talents to our upcoming projects," said RoMarius LaMon, CEO of 454 Entertainment. His experience in the industry and ability to connect with audiences makes him a perfect fit for the upcoming Louisiana Laughs comedy tour and further entertainment endeavors.”

Praised for his quick wit and ability to connect with audiences on a personal level, C-Bazz is a Louisiana native, well-respected figure in the comedy industry, having performed on some of the biggest stages across the country with notable household names to having several television appearances commercials on his professional acting resume.

"I am excited to be working with 454 Entertainment to bring the Louisiana Laughs comedy crawl to Louisiana," said C-Bass the Comedian. "I'm looking forward to bringing big laughs to the people all across the state of Louisiana."

The Louisiana Laughs comedy tour will take place in Shreveport, Alexandria, Monroe, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, and other cities to be announced.

454 is a budding entertainment company with a diverse range of projects in development, including stand-up comedy specials, TV sitcoms, films and a documentary on the legendary Bayou Classic Weekend slated for the end of 2023.

For more information and pre-sale tickets for Louisiana Laughs comedy tour, please visit www.LouisianaLaughs.com.

Solomon Preston
454 Entertainment
+1 818-587-6083
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

454 Entertainment Company Partners with C-Bazz the Comedian for Louisiana Laughs, a Statewide Comedy Tour

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more