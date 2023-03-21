454 Entertainment Company Partners with C-Bazz the Comedian for Louisiana Laughs, a Statewide Comedy Tour

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 454 Entertainment, a multi dimensional entertainment company with an arm that focuses on bringing laughter and joy to audiences worldwide, is proud to announce the signing of C-Bazz the Comedian, a seasoned entertainer with a wealth of experience in the comedy industry.

As part of this partnership, C-Bazz will be headlining the upcoming Louisiana Laughs comedy tour, which is set to take place in several cities throughout Louisiana. This tour promises to deliver nights of unforgettable laughter and entertainment to audiences of all backgrounds.

"We are thrilled to have C-Bazz the Comedian join our team and bring his unique comedic talents to our upcoming projects," said RoMarius LaMon, CEO of 454 Entertainment. His experience in the industry and ability to connect with audiences makes him a perfect fit for the upcoming Louisiana Laughs comedy tour and further entertainment endeavors.”

Praised for his quick wit and ability to connect with audiences on a personal level, C-Bazz is a Louisiana native, well-respected figure in the comedy industry, having performed on some of the biggest stages across the country with notable household names to having several television appearances commercials on his professional acting resume.

"I am excited to be working with 454 Entertainment to bring the Louisiana Laughs comedy crawl to Louisiana," said C-Bass the Comedian. "I'm looking forward to bringing big laughs to the people all across the state of Louisiana."

The Louisiana Laughs comedy tour will take place in Shreveport, Alexandria, Monroe, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, and other cities to be announced.

454 is a budding entertainment company with a diverse range of projects in development, including stand-up comedy specials, TV sitcoms, films and a documentary on the legendary Bayou Classic Weekend slated for the end of 2023.

For more information and pre-sale tickets for Louisiana Laughs comedy tour, please visit www.LouisianaLaughs.com.