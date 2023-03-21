Submit Release
The Sunday Morning Drive a Christian internet radio station is bringing a whole new sound to the Dallas/Fort Worth area

The Sunday Morning Drive (TSMDdotlife)

Christians need a radio station that is focused on bringing POSITIVE Hip Hop, Pop, Contemporary, R&B to the airways. TSMDdotlife does through the Live365 app.

Your ears are the pathway, radio is the vessel, your mindset is the key. TSMDdotlife is the fuel, flood your pathway with positive music and watch your mindset change for the good.”
— Oxford Nordberg
EULESS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Started on January 09, 2023, the station is broadcasting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The brainchild of owner Oxford Nordberg, The Sunday Morning Drive promises to be an exciting and unique listening experience for all Christians young adults and mature ones.
Oxford Nordberg has been passionate about music for as long as he can remember. Growing up on the likes of Sugar Hill Gang, Bobby Brown, Boy George, Phil Collins and 100's more. Since choosing to become a follower of his Lord &amp; Savior, Yeshua, he now dedicated his ears and heart to Christian Music. He's hand-picked every song on the station, ensuring that it meets his high standards of quality. From Christian Hip Hop to Contemporary Christian Music, there's something for every Christian at The Sunday Morning Drive!
Oxford Nordberg also hosts his own show called The Ox in A Box Show between 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM each morning. Tune in and get ready for some positive, uplifting music and interesting conversations!
The Sunday Morning Drive was created with the intention of giving Christian Hip Hop artists a platform to share their music. Unfortunately, many artists showed a lack of interest in having their music played by an unknown radio station. Despite sending out over 200 requests for interviews, information regarding the artist, their websites, their merchandise, concert dates &amp; ways to support their ministry - only 3 artists responded positively.
Nevertheless, Oxford Nordberg is determined to make The Sunday Morning Drive a success! You can listen anywhere using the Live365 app - just search "TSMDdotlife" and you're good to go! So don't wait any longer - tune into The Sunday Morning Drive today and get ready for a truly unique experience!
You can follow Oxford & The Sunday Morning Drive on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter. Search TSMDdotlife.
Stop by and visit us at https://www.tsmd.life

