Personal Hygiene Market worth US$ 790.2 Billion 2032 with a CAGR of 3.9%-By PMI
The report " Personal Hygiene Market, By Type, By Distribution channel, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report " Personal Hygiene Market, By Type (Hair Care, Skin Care, Lip Care, Deodorant And Antiperspirant, Bath And Shower, Oral Care, And Men's Grooming), By Distribution channel (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Specialist Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"
Personal hygiene market accounted for US$ 790.2 Billion 2032 with a CAGR of 3.9% the increasing demand for personal hygiene drives the global personal hygiene market. People awareness toward importance of hygiene, prevention of epidemic, rising disposable income, grooming, and beauty are main factors contributing to growth of the global market. In addition rising consumer disposable income coupled with the increasing willingness to spend on personal care is one of the vital factors boosting the global personal hygiene market.
Key Highlights:
• In February 2023, Unilever to bring Japanese scalp care “Michiru” brand to United States to expand its portfolio of hair care and to capture consumer dollars a boom in scalp care brands. Michiru offers eight products for sale which includes, three shampoo conditioner pairs for adding volume, strengthening and clarifying scalp & hairs. Scalp tonic for nourishing roots and OTC minoxidil topical treatment for regrowth of hair.
• In June 2022, L’Oreal India launched again “Lancome” luxury beauty brand in India. Lancome offers iconic products such as Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation, Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Serum, and La Vie Est Belle Fragrance to provide enhanced beauty experience to Indian consumers.
Request Sample of Personal Hygiene Market: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3857
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global personal hygiene market accounted for US$ 790.2 Billion 2032 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region.
• By business type, hair care, skin care, lip care, deodorant and antiperspirant, bath and shower, oral care, and men's grooming.
• By distribution channel, the online retail stores is anticipated to register a high CAGR value during forecast period of time.
• By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global Personal Hygiene market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to the growing trend of premiumisation in emerging economies which is likely to augur well for the growth of the target market. Consumers are increasingly inclining towards buying the best available products, which is boosting the overall revenue generation of the global market..
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Personal Hygiene Market, By Type (Hair Care, Skin Care, Lip Care, Deodorant And Antiperspirant, Bath And Shower, Oral Care, And Men's Grooming), By Distribution channel (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Specialist Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Download free sample PDF:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3857
The prominent player operating in the global personal hygiene market includes Unilever, Johnson and Johnson, Carrefour, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Auchan, Publix, Costco, Helen of Troy, Proctor and Gamble Company, Kroger, Colgate-Palmolive Company.
Some frequently asked questions about the Personal Hygiene Market:
1. What is the personal hygiene market?
The personal hygiene market refers to the industry that produces and sells products designed for personal care and cleanliness, such as soaps, shampoos, deodorants, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products, among others.
2. What are some of the trends driving growth in the personal hygiene market?
Some of the trends driving growth in the personal hygiene market include an increasing focus on natural and organic products, rising consumer awareness of the importance of hygiene and cleanliness, and a growing preference for products that offer convenience and ease of use.
3. What are some of the challenges facing the personal hygiene market?
Some of the challenges facing the personal hygiene market include intense competition among brands, rising raw material costs, and the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and impacted consumer behavior, leading to uncertainty in the market.
Related report:
Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Oral Hygiene, Bath and Shower, Color Cosmetics, Male Grooming Products, Fragrances & Deodorants, Sun Care Products, Baby and Childcare Products, and Depilatory Products) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Feminine Hygiene Market, By Type (Menstrual Care Products (Sanitary Napkins/Pads, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups, and Period Panties), and Cleaning & Deodorizing Products (Deodorants, Douche, Feminine Powders, Feminine Soaps, Disposable Razors & Blades, Feminine Wipes, Internal Cleaners, Bikini Wax, and Sprays Shields), By Distribution Channels (Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, Pharmacies & Beauty Stores, and Online, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Scope of the report:
Personal Hygiene Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
o Hair Care
• Overview
• Market Size And Forecast (Us$ Mn), And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Skin Care
• Overview
• Market Size And Forecast (Us$ Mn), And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Lip Care
• Overview
• Market Size And Forecast (Us$ Mn), And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Deodorant And Antiperspirant
• Overview
• Market Size And Forecast (Us$ Mn), And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Bath And Shower
• Overview
• Market Size And Forecast (Us$ Mn), And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Oral Care
• Overview
• Market Size And Forecast (Us$ Mn), And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Men's Grooming
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Personal Hygiene Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
o Hypermarket/Supermarkets
• Overview
• Market Size And Forecast (Us$ Mn), And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Specialist Retail Stores
• Overview
• Market Size And Forecast (Us$ Mn), And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Online Retail Stores
• Overview
• Market Size And Forecast (Us$ Mn), And Y-O-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Personal Hygiene Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Regional Trends
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube