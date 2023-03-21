Protective Eyewear Market is estimated to be US$ 4.3 billion by 2032-By PMI
The protective eyewear market is expected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period”COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Prophecy Market Insights
Protective Eyewear are designed to be worn by users of a product to reduce exposure of eyes to chemicals, spray, and radiation emitted by product. Safety glasses or goggles are form of protective eyewear that protect eyes from particulate matter in surroundings, and prevent eye injuries. Protective Eyewear are used by individual in industrial manufacturing, at construction site, in mining sectors, and at location of exposure to chemicals, oil & gas and others.
Growing workplace accidents and incidents are the major factors resulting in increasing demand for personally-owned protective equipment, including protective eyewear. For instance, according to ILO (International Labour Organization), around 2.3 million men and women in world are succumb to work-place accidents or diseases each year and over 6000 deaths each single day. There are around 160 million victims of work related illnesses and 340 million occupational accidents annually all over the world. Further, stringent government regulations has also become the major contribution in target market growth.
Key Highlights:
• In January 2023, Bolle Safety launched platform for customizing protective eyewear. This digital platform offers customization of group two flagship models, Rush+ and Silex+ in small version for narrower faces and featured with PLATINUM technology which protect glasses from scratching and fogging.
• In August 2021, Globus Group launched new unique protective eyewear range “Riley Navigator” which helps in allowing workers to experience top retail design with high quality protection from UV radiation and sun glare at workplace.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Protective Eyewear market is increasing demand for Protective Eyewear due to growing workplace accidents. Rapid growth in industrialization has given rise in workers who are exposed to heavy physical workload, toxic chemicals, spray which has given rise in incident of accidents which in turn boost the demand for target market growth. Further, availability of different types of protective eyewear as per job safety requirement is expected to boost the demand for Protective Eyewear market over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Protective Eyewear Market accounted for US$ 2.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0%. The Protective Eyewear Market is segmented based on Product Type, End-user Industries and Region.
• Based on Product Type, Protective Eyewear Market is segmented into Spectacles, Welding Protection Glasses, Over specs, and Goggles.
• Based on End-user Industries, Protective Eyewear Market is segmented into Automotive, Construction, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Other End-user Industries.
• By Region, the Protective Eyewear Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Protective Eyewear Market:
The prominent players operating in the Protective Eyewear Market includes, 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., SSP Eyewear, Bolle Safety, Gateway Safety Inc., uvex group, MCR Safety, Radians, Inc., LIFT Safety, and Day Sun Industrial Corp.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some frequently asked questions about the Protective Eyewear Market:
1. What is the Protective Eyewear Market?
The Protective Eyewear Market refers to the global market for eyewear designed to protect the eyes from potential hazards in various work and recreational environments. This includes safety glasses, goggles, face shields, and other types of eyewear.
2. What are the key drivers of growth in the Protective Eyewear Market?
The Protective Eyewear Market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of the importance of eye protection, growing demand for protective eyewear in various industries such as construction and manufacturing, and the increasing popularity of sports and recreational activities that require protective eyewear.
3. What are the different types of protective eyewear available in the market?
The Protective Eyewear Market offers a wide range of eyewear options, including safety glasses, goggles, face shields, welding helmets, and laser eyewear, among others. These eyewear types can be further categorized by their intended use and level of protection.
4. What are the regional trends in the Protective Eyewear Market?
The Protective Eyewear Market is a global market, with significant demand in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Regional trends in the market are influenced by factors such as industry regulations, economic conditions, and cultural attitudes towards eye protection.
5. What are the challenges faced by the Protective Eyewear Market?
Challenges faced by the Protective Eyewear Market include increasing competition from low-cost producers, changing industry regulations, and the need for ongoing innovation in product design and materials.
6. What is the future outlook for the Protective Eyewear Market?
The Protective Eyewear Market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from various industries and the growing awareness of the importance of eye protection. The market is also likely to see ongoing innovation in product design and materials, as well as the development of new technologies to enhance eye protection.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
YouTube