Lawsuit for Investors who lost over $100,000 with Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) announced by Shareholders Foundation
Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ: IVVD)SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on April 3, 2023, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) shares.
Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 3, 2023. Those NASDAQ: IVVD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
On January 31, 2023, a lawsuit was filed in Federal Court (D. Massachusetts) against Invivyd, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations (Docket Number: 23-CV-10254). The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron, that that defendants’ claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis, and that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
About Shareholders Foundation, INC
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.
Oliver Thieler
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
+1 6196778348
