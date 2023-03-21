Penley Golf Shafts Brings Back a Long Time Favorite
One of Penley's most popular shaft models is making a comeback.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penley Golf Shafts, the American-made golf shaft and carbon fiber sports equipment manufacturer, is pleased to announce the latest version
of one of its most popular shafts, STEALTH.
Originally released in 2001, the Stealth shaft was targeted toward tour players, but soon found its way into the bags of golfers of all skill levels.
Redesigned for improved performance with the latest materials and processes the new STEALTH features a firm butt section that promotes better stability and control, as well as a stable, but reactive tip section.
Designed into the new STEALTH shaft model is Penley’s TBAR™ and Zone Flex™ Characterization; a proprietary manufacturing process developed by CEO and Designer Carter Penley that offers greater versatility and customization for the golfer based on their individual needs. All of which, adds up to being a must-have for any golfer looking to improve their game.
“When we decided to bring the STEALTH shaft back to the market, we asked ourselves—could we improve the original model without sacrificing the feel and playability that made the original Stealth loved by players of all levels? The results made our jaws drop—we had not only managed to capture the characteristics of the original Stealth shaft but had given players improved results over the newer and more expensive shafts currently out on the market,” said Chanel Penley, COO of Penley Golf Shafts.
Penley's new line of STEALTH shafts are available through the company’s distributors or directly through their website www.penleysports.com
ABOUT PENLEY GOLF SHAFTS
Located in San Diego, California, Penley Golf Shafts designs and handcrafts premium golf shafts. Using the highest quality materials and proprietary manufacturing processes, each model in its current line of shafts are produced in small lots, ensuring consistent quality throughout the production cycle. Penley's lineup of shafts includes drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, putters, and extreme-performance long-drive shafts.
In addition to golf shafts, the company has the manufacturing capability to produce high-performance equipment such as ski poles, trekking poles, stand-up paddles, microphone boom poles, pool cues, and other carbon fiber graphite tube structures.
Penley manufactures 100% of its products in the USA and has been featured in IEN's Made in America series - a show that recognizes U.S.-based companies that remain committed to manufacturing in the United States. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.penleysports.com
