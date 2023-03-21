Worldstage Theatre & Co.’s A Sleep of Prisoners in Reperatory Performance at Area Churches

A Sleep of Prisoners

The Christopher Fry play moves into reperatory run at local churches and theaters after successful opening in Old Town Pasadena

Thank God our time is now!” — Christopher Fry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful opening at the Martin Alley theater last weekend, Worldstage Theatre & Co.’s staging of the Christopher Fry play, A Sleep of Prisoners, moves into reperatory run at local and area churches for performance as the theater company awaits funding for ongoing production.

The play is directed by Jenny Leonhardt and stars actors Andrew Vogel, Ian Elrick, Oliver Fredin and Paul McCrillis as the four prisoners of war held captive in a cathedral for a night. The night takes on biblical proportions as each man dreams of the circumstances they are in including each of the others in his dreaming.

The performances will be listed on the theater’s website for upcoming dates.