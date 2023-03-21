KELLY REEVES LAUNCHES MS. DEFENSE, A WOMEN’S SELF-DEFENSE COMPANY
With the increase in violent crimes against women, the cybersecurity expert aims to educate, equip, and empower women to take charge of their personal safety
As a woman, there have been instances when I felt unsafe. I learned self-defense tools and tactics. I want other women to also have the opportunity and freedom to feel safe no matter where they are. ”PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity expert Kelly Reeves today announced the official launch of Ms. Defense, a woman-owned and operated self-defense company geared toward women, teens, girls, and senior citizens.
— Kelly Reeves
The company is dedicated to helping women protect themselves from violence and attacks, embrace their personal power, and be aware of their surroundings at all times.
The company is also committed to helping women create a self-defense mindset and a continued focus on training and education.
“I created Ms. Defense because, as a woman, I have been in instances both in my home and outside of it where I felt unsafe. I never wanted to feel that vulnerable again,” said Reeves. “I decided to take control of my own personal safety by learning various self-defense methods and techniques. I want to pass all that I’ve learned onto other women so they have the opportunity and freedom to feel safe no matter where they are.”
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 1 in 5 women in the United States have experienced completed or attempted rape and 1 in 3 women have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. State of California alone has experienced a 6% violent crime rate increase between 2020 and 2021 (The Public Policy Institute of California).
“Women have the right to defend themselves against increasing violence,” continued Reeves.
Ms. Defense will offer a variety of self-defense programs and products including the following:
- Self-Defense devices made by Damsel in Defense.
- Situational awareness, avoidance, and de-escalation training.
- CCW and firearms.
- Cybersecurity and identity theft prevention.
- One-on-One women’s empowerment coaching.
- Martial arts techniques.
Ms. Defense offers live classes and online courses to women. The company plans to extend its services to specific demographics including teens, girls, college students, and senior citizens.
In addition to empowering women to defend themselves, Ms. Defense is passionate about giving back and making a difference in the lives of those who need us the most.
It supports The Damsel House, which builds homes and provides education and training for girls rescued from sex trafficking in India and Cambodia. The company will also use its platform, community, and revenue to support The Elizabeth Smart Foundation and help bring an end to the victimization and exploitation of sexual assault.
In addition, the company will donate a portion of all sales to Paw Prints in the Sand Animal Rescue to take a stand against animal abuse, abandonment, and neglect.
To learn more about Ms. Defense and its programs, please go to www.msdefenseccw.com.
About Ms. Defense
Ms. Defense is a woman-owned and operated self-defense company founded and based in the US. It aims to educate, equip, and empower women to take control of their personal safety. Ms. Defense is dedicated to helping women protect themselves from violence and attacks, embrace their personal power, and be aware of their surroundings at all times.
Ms. Defense provides CCW training, firearms instruction, women’s self-defense and empowerment mindset coaching. The company also offers a range of personal protection products including RFID protection and digital defense solutions. For more information go to www.msdefenseccw.com, Instagram @MsDefenseCCW, and Facebook @MsDefense
