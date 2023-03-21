LoadzPro, A Techstars ATL Powered by JP Morgan Portfolio Company, meets with Freightliner & Shell at SXSW

The company attracted a lot of interest from stakeholders at the leading tech summit for disrupters.

After kicking off their Pre- Seed Fundraising round with an investment from Techstars. LoadzPro recently attended the SXSW South by South West Technology Industry Festival. The On-Demand Trucking & AI-powered Digital Freight Marketplace App, which helps anyone with a pick-up truck or commercial truck start & grow their trucking business, is generating a lot of interest from investors, big players in the auto sector, and the media.

The Spring 2023 cohort of Techstars Atlanta Powered by JP Morgan was represented by Founder & CEO Simon Okeke & Co-Founder & COO Tony Okezie at the event, which features platforms, people, virtual systems, hardware, and software from companies that are disrupting industries and bringing positive change.

Co-Founder COO Tony Okezie on left and Founder & CEO Simon Okeke on right

The LoadzPro CEO spoke with the VP of Engineering at Daimler Torc automated trucking software & a Finance Leader at Freightliner on the benefits of Electric trucks & the automated trucking software to make driver's lives easier and how LoadzPro could potentially work with Freightliner as they continue to release trucks with technology and better emissions to help truck drivers & trucking companies grow their business with the LoadzPro On Demand trucking app and digital freight marketplace software.

The LoadzPro team also attended a conference hosted by Shell on Shell’s plans to partner with startups disrupting the mobility & climate tech industry with the Shell Gamechanger Accelerator.

Talking to the media, its founder said, "We are humbled by the amount of interest the company has received. These events are an excellent opportunity for us to collect feedback and work with our peers. We had insightful conversations with the leadership team at Daimler, the Manufacturers of the Freightliner Semi Truck and also the manufacturers of the Electric Freightliner semi-truck, which will include the automated driving software from Torc Robotics. Together we hope to work on our ultimate goal of making supply chains in the country more robust and resilient."

The company also let stakeholders know that they will be releasing an update for its On Demand trucking app and the first release of its marketplace at one of the biggest retail & business conferences in the USA, Shop Talk, which will be held at the Mandalay Bay resort Las Vegas.

He went on to add, "At LoadzPro we are committed to using technology to make the trucking and transportation industry easier to do business with. With our platform, companies of all sizes can manage and grow their business. The ecosystem also benefits with a reduction in the scarcity of truck drivers and time deliveries."

People interested in learning more about the platform can visit their website today: https://www.loadzpro.com.

Media Contact

LoadzPro

Simon Okeke

404-661-2389

Tech Square, 75 5th Street NW, Suite 2000

Atlanta

Georgia, 30308

United States