CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTORS AND NEW SPECIAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS

No Impact on Management Group $11.25 Bid

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. CF (the "Company") announced today that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Amy Freedman and Rod Phillips as independent directors to fill two of the vacancies created on the Board. Amy Freedman is a Partner at a Canadian boutique investment firm, and brings extensive experience in both capital markets and shareholder advisory matters, having previously spent a number of years advising boards and shareholders on strategic matters. Rod Phillips brings a wealth of knowledge in both the public and private sector, having previously served as the Ontario Minister of Finance, and the chairman of one of Canada's largest news media companies. Additional biographical information regarding Amy Freedman and Rod Phillips is set out below.

With these changes, the Board is now comprised of seven (7) directors, of which five (5) are independent. The Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee will continue to review the director complement against the Company's skills matrix to guide the appointment of any additional directors.

The independent members of the Board also passed a resolution to approve the appointment of Amy Freedman and Rod Phillips as new members of the Special Committee of independent directors that are evaluating and considering the take-over bid from certain members of the Company's management team (the "Management Group") to acquire all the common shares of the Company not already owned by the Management Group at a price of $11.25 per share. Following such appointments, the Special Committee is now comprised of Michael Auerbach (Chair), Terrence Lyons, Amy Freedman and Rod Phillips.

As previously announced on March 13, the Special Committee intends on continuing the mandate in progress to review and evaluate the Management Group's bid and has engaged with securities regulators to allow for a delay in the dissemination of a directors circular.

The Company has received confirmation that the Management Group's bid is unaffected by these developments.

Amy Freedman

Amy Freedman is a Partner and Head of Engagement Fund Investment at Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Ms. Freedman was previously CEO of Kingsdale Advisors, a leading shareholder services and advisory firm specializing in strategic and defensive advisory, governance advisory, proxy and voting analytics and investor communications. Prior to Kingsdale, Ms. Freedman spent over 15 years in capital markets as an investment banker with global firms including Stifel and Morgan Stanley in both Toronto and New York. She holds an MBA and JD from the University of Toronto.

Ms. Freedman currently serves as a director of Mandalay Resources Corporation and was previously a director of Park Lawn Corporation.

Rod Phillips

Rod Phillips is a business and public policy leader and lifelong community volunteer. He was the Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Ajax, Ontario and served as Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks, Minister of Finance, and Minister of Long-term Care. Prior to his public service, Mr. Phillips was the President and CEO of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, and of Morneau Shepell (Lifeworks). He began his career as a management consultant with KPMG. He also worked with Goodmans LLP and as Chief of Staff to the first Mayor of the amalgamated city of Toronto.

Mr. Phillips was also Canadian Chair and Global Advisory Board Member of Afiniti and served as Chair of the Board of Directors for Postmedia Network Inc., and as a member of the corporate boards of Data Communications Management, Top Aces, and the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. Mr. Phillips served as the volunteer chair of CivicAction and the TELUS Community Fund and on the Boards of Toronto International Film Festival, the Canadian Psychiatric Research Foundation, the Global Business and Economic Roundtable on Addiction and Mental Health, the Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Bridgepoint Health, and the Toronto Community Foundation. He is a past President of the Canadian Club of Toronto.

Mr. Phillips has an Honours BA in Political Science and English from the University of Western Ontario, and an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University. He is also a graduate of the Rotman School of Management Directors Education Program with Institute of Corporate Directors designation, ICD.D.

Mr. Phillips is currently not a director of any other public companies.

