Koz Hara Is Helping CDL 1000 Usher Into A New Era By Turning Transportation Into A Digital Subscription

The executive vice president of CDL 1000 has long been looked at as the "fixer" in the supply chain.

Koz Hara is one name that has been showing up everywhere whenever new innovative ideas in the supply chain and the achievements of CDL 1000 are discussed. Known as “the fixer of the supply chain”, Koz Hara is proficient at services and innovation related to transportation, including the new service “drayage without demurrage.” Koz Hara has made his name sourcing equipment and altering the supply chains of the largest companies, enabling it to run more efficiently.

In the words of The Supply Chain Cowboy himself, "Fixing issues in huge supply chains is my passion. I hold myself to a standard! This is why I pride myself on resolving any problem with the companies I work with within 24 hours. My primary focus is always on collecting the data from each of these situations and finding a way to automate the process by utilizing technology to avoid the same issues in the future. Next, I plan to eliminate all accessorial in the drayage space and turn the transportation of containers into a digital subscription model without any need for additional monthly fees.”

A pioneer in logistics technology, CDL 1000 has a long history of fusing human intelligence, augmented intelligence, and automated AI operations. The company takes pride in completing every task swiftly and effectively, minimizing human mistakes, and generating significant cost savings through the application of AI technology. Due to its quick response times, CDL 1000 has come to be known as "the FEMA of drayage." It works with customers to remove containers from ports and rail yards within 24 hours, or it assists them in paying expensive port demurrage and rail yard storage late penalties.

A big reason for their success has been the continued aggressive tactics of its executive vice president Koz Hara who is now gearing up to release a program that is set to turn drayage into a subscription, a move that is going to be a huge game changer for the industry as a whole.

