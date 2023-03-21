Greenberg Traurig's Lisa M. Simonetti Once Again Recognized as Banking and Finance Visionary

Lisa M. Simonetti, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2023 Banking and Finance Visionary by the Los Angeles Times.

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa M. Simonetti, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2023 Banking and Finance Visionary by the Los Angeles Times.

Simonetti joins an elite group of trusted advisors who "routinely rise to meet ongoing challenges and help create financial security," according to the publication. [Her profile appeared in the March 2023 issue of Los Angeles County Banking & Finance: Trends, Updates, Visionaries which is produced by the Los Angeles Times brand publishing team.

A member of the firm's Financial Services Litigation and Class Action Litigation Practices, Simonetti's experience in the courtroom, plus her consistency as an innovative litigator, have made her an established thought leader among her peers, according to the magazine's profile. She has carved out a niche defending complex class action cases and enforcement proceedings, with broad experience representing clients in the financial services industry. Simonetti also co-hosts the California Unfair Competition Defense Podcast which addresses key principles and new developments within California's broad consumer protection statues.

