BTCC Relaunches New Referral Campaign With Rewards for Both Referrers and Referees
BTCC relaunches an upgraded version of its referral programme with benefits of up to 530 USDT for the referrer and 205 USDT for the referee.LITHUANIA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant upgrade to a previous refer-a-friend campaign, top crypto exchange BTCC has launched an exclusive programme beneficial to both referrers and referees.
By inviting friends to join the platform, users get a 10 USDT bonus. Subsequent 5 USDT bonuses are available for having the referee register, complete KYC, make a first deposit, and make a first crypto purchase. This means that at each step of their referees' registration process, referrers can earn USDT rewards.
Additionally, there's a 25% withdrawable rebate (up to 500 USDT/referral) on the referees’ futures trading fees for the referrers.
As an incentive, the rewards aren't limited to BTCC users who refer their friends. The referees themselves also stand to earn up to 205 USDT, including a 5 USDT bonus for registration and a 5% rebate on futures trading fees.
Users can invite their friends to BTCC via a referral link or code, which is shareable via social media. All referee registrations must come through the referrer's link or code for the benefits to apply.
To learn more about the latest campaigns from BTCC, follow their official Twitter account.
