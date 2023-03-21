Electronics Recycling Benefit for the Florida Springs Council, Earth Day Event on April 22, 2023
The Lake County Democrats are sponsoring this service to the community in observance of Earth Day and will hold the event in Leesburg
It's not always easy to 'do the right thing' when disposing of worn-out devices. This event will provide a convenient and responsible way to dispose of many items in a household.”LEESBURG, FLORIDA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a service to the community, and to help raise funds for the Florida Springs Council, a 501(c)3 non-profit coalition designed for collective advocacy focused solely on the protection and restoration of Florida's springs, several Lake County Democratic clubs have banded together to organize an electronics recycling event on the 22nd of April, 2023 in Leesburg, adjacent to Pat Thomas Stadium, 240 Ball Park Rd, Leesburg, FL 34748. This event will be held with the support of Recycle All Electronics, an electronics recycling company based in Ocala, Florida.
— Dennis “Dutch” Venrooy, Lake Democrats Club
All the parties concerned firmly believe in the importance of recycling electronics that are either unwanted, not working or at the end of their “useful life”. These items are collectively known as e-waste, which is made up of many toxic metals that, if disposed of improperly, leach into the ground and water – polluting our earth every day. E-waste represents 2% of America's trash in landfills, but it equals 70% of overall toxic waste.
Dennis “Dutch” Venrooy, member of the Lake Democrats Club and organizer of this Earth Day event explained that, “It's not always easy to 'do the right thing' when disposing of worn-out devices. This event will provide a convenient and responsible way to dispose of many items in a household.” Venrooy ended by saying, “Please keep your devices out of the trash and out of the landfill."
For more information on this Earth Day event, please contact Dennis “Dutch” Venrooy via email at dvenrooy1@gmail.com. For more information on the Florida Springs Council, please contact Executive Director Ryan Smart at smart@floridaspringscouncil.org or on 561-358-7191 or visit the Press Resources Page. For more information on electronics recycling in Central Florida, please contact Zakia Demaghelatrous via email at zakia@raeit.com or on 352 502 4449.
