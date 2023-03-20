Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes March as National Ladder Safety Month
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor's (IDOL) Division of Occupational Health and Safety (IL OSHA) and On-Site Consultation Program are highlighting 2023 National Ladder Safety Month to promote the safe use of ladders and the opportunity to be certified in ladder safety training.
"Falling from a ladder can lead to serious injury or even death," said IL OSHA Division Chief Erik Kambarian, CSP. "The risk of these incidents can be mitigated with proper training, planning, and use of a ladder."
- Choosing your ladder
- Safety before the first step
- Safety while climbing
- Safety at the top
Enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in Illinois is a shared responsibility between the U.S. DOL OSHA and the IDOL Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA). Federal OSHA, an Administration under the U.S. Department of Labor, covers all private sector workplaces while IL OSHA, a Division of the IDOL, covers all state and local government workplaces.