Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,755 in the last 365 days.

Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes March as National Ladder Safety Month

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor's (IDOL) Division of Occupational Health and Safety (IL OSHA) and On-Site Consultation Program are highlighting 2023 National Ladder Safety Month to promote the safe use of ladders and the opportunity to be certified in ladder safety training.


"Falling from a ladder can lead to serious injury or even death," said IL OSHA Division Chief Erik Kambarian, CSP. "The risk of these incidents can be mitigated with proper training, planning, and use of a ladder."



The U.S. Department of Labor recorded more than 160 deaths connected to ladder use in 2020, the most recent year on record.


  • Choosing your ladder
  • Safety before the first step
  • Safety while climbing
  • Safety at the top


IDOL recommends businesses with OSHA-related questions consult the Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program. The Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program provides free and confidential safety and health advice to small and medium-sized businesses. For more information click here or send an email.


Enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in Illinois is a shared responsibility between the U.S. DOL OSHA and the IDOL Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA). Federal OSHA, an Administration under the U.S. Department of Labor, covers all private sector workplaces while IL OSHA, a Division of the IDOL, covers all state and local government workplaces.

You just read:

Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes March as National Ladder Safety Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more