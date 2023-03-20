Pritzker Administration Awards $38.7 Million to Improve Housing Accessibility and Stability for Vulnerable Illinoisans

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, March 20 - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced the conditional awarding of nearly $39 million in state and federal resources that will finance the creation or preservation of permanent supportive housing across the state. Awarded under Round IX of IHDA's Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program, the awards will support the construction and rehabilitation of 5 developments containing 100 units of affordable housing for persons at risk of homelessness, residents with physical challenges or mental health needs, and other vulnerable populations. To further support the success of residents over the long term, the housing will be integrated with flexible supportive services designed to help these households maintain their housing stability, health, and independence.





"Here in Illinois, a safe place to call home isn't a privilege—it's a right," said Governor JB Pritzker. "My administration is committed to eliminating homelessness, and one of the ways we are doing that is by investing in affordable housing developments to strengthen our capacity to serve vulnerable populations. From Springfield to Cahokia Heights, this latest round of funding in federal and state dollars for IHDA's Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program will ensure that more Illinoisans have access to housing in their own communities—giving them the support and stability they need to thrive."





The Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program was created to support Illinois' efforts increase the community-based housing options available to vulnerable populations and those leaving institutional settings. Developments funded by the program serve individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, persons with disabilities, veterans, and other residents who face barriers to stable housing. The program also encourages program sponsors to partner with a health and hospital system, coordinate with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and DCFS grantees to house young adults aging out of DCFS care, or meet the housing and service needs of justice-involved individuals as they return to their communities.





"Funding these vital developments is crucial in helping individuals and families with a wide range of needs the ability to live independently in the community of their choice," IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. "IHDA is committed to continuing to utilize state and federal funding to finance the development of community-based housing to help break the cycle of homelessness, institutionalization, and crisis. We are grateful to have the support of Governor Pritzker as we help residents access the housing and support networks they need to thrive."





In addition to stable housing, developments financed under the program help residents access a range of elective supportive services appropriate to individual needs and preferences, including case management, health services and referrals, and employment resources.





"Thriving communities are built around access to safe and affordable housing. I'm thrilled to see the Illinois Housing Development Authority investing in projects in Springfield and Cahokia that will remove barriers to housing that too many families in our community face," said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13). "I look forward to seeing these projects get off the ground to improve access to stable housing options in Central and Southern Illinois."





"I'm thrilled to see federal dollars going towards developing supportive housing in our community. No Illinoisan should face housing insecurity and the Garden Apartments development will provide safe and affordable housing for IL-06," said Congressman Sean Casten (IL-6)





Financing for this round was awarded from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the National Housing Trust Fund.





"There is a serious lack of affordable housing for Illinois' most vulnerable, especially those experiencing physical or mental impairments," said Assistant Majority Leader Kelly Burke (D-Oak Lawn). "Developments like Garden Apartments will allow for those requiring supportive housing in southwest Cook County the ability to live independently near their friends and families. The permanent supportive housing program is a great example of the state of Illinois utilizing state resources for the public good."





More details on the developments approved under Round IX of the Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program are below:





Be Neighbors Veterans Community (Springfield): The development consists of a two-pronged program to combat homelessness, mental health issues, and unemployment among our nation's veteran population in Springfield. The first phase consists of the construction of 18 one-bedroom "small houses" to be leased to veterans. The second phase consists of the creation of a state-of-the-art Learning, Technology & Resource Center that will provide classroom and computer/technology training lab, on site offices and in-kind space for collaborative partnerships to offer onsite health, wellness, and employment services for veterans.





Garden Apartments (Worth): Garden Apartments is the new construction of a 16-unit permanent supportive housing development in the unused Metra parking lot currently owned by the Village. The building will have 12 one-bedroom units and 4 two-bedroom units as well as ample community space, laundry, storage, gardens and a generous outdoor patio. All units will be targeted to individuals and families with disabilities earning at-or-below 30% of the Area Median Income. The development site is located near ample walkable amenities and public transportation.





Hamlin Avenue Apartments (Alsip): Sertoma Centre, Inc. plans to develop a 25-unit permanent supportive residence in Alsip. The development consists of a mix of one- and two-bedroom units for individuals and families with disabilities earning less than 30% of the Area Median Income. The sponsor will provide residents with services needed so they can live as independently as possible. The level of services will be tailored to the individual needs, level of independent living skills and abilities of each resident.





The Commons of Mattoon (Mattoon): The development will consist of the construction of a new, 25-unit building serving those at-or-below 30% of the Area Median Income. Services will be provided to tenants that include day-to-day support and counseling services by Life Links Mental Health. Tenants will be assisted through their Permanent Housing Manager that specializes in HUD-PSH for the disabled, individuals, and families. This development will be located in close proximity to transportation, health care services, recreation and amenities.





Vivian's Village (Cahokia Heights): The proposed development will be a new-construction building consisting of 16 one-bedroom residential units. The development also includes a community building for a management office, community room with kitchenette and covered porch, package delivery center, computer room and office to be used by virtual health screenings and community health worker programming.





About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA (www.ihda.org) is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.