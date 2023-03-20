Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments to Boards and Commissions

ILLINOIS, March 20 - Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund





Kevin Clark will serve as a Member of the Clean Energy Jobs and Justice Fund.* Kevin Clark has over fifteen year of analysis and communication expertise. He currently serves as Director of Development of Southern Illinois Foundation, where he is responsible for providing support to different campus utilities, including Library Affairs and the Center for International Education. Clark is also a managing member and co-founder of Serenity Data Security, LLC. He was responsible for heading the development and marketing efforts to prepare the company's patent through technology transfers to leading research institutions. Clark is an active member in his community of Carbondale, serving as a Commissioner for the Sustainability Commission and Preservation Commission and as a board member with Jackson County Growth Alliance. Clark is also a staff member of Southern Illinois University and is active on SIU's Sustainability Council. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Lincoln University and a Master of Science in Education, Master of Business Administration, and Master of Public Health from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.





Illinois Finance Authority





Lynn Sutton will serve as a Member of the Illinois Finance Authority.* Lynn Sutton's career began over thirty years ago, and currently serves as the Managing Principal for Kairos Worldwide. For the last fifteen years, Sutton has supported a team of process engineers and project management professionals, managing several portfolios including Southern Company, U.S. Department of Navy, Fleet & Industrial Supply Centers, Lufthansa Technik Philippines, and U.S. Veteran Affairs. Prior to founding Kairos Worldwide, Sutton was the Business Systems Manager of Information Technology for Kraft Foods. Sutton is affiliated with multiple organizations including the Women's Energy Network, Women Impacting Public Policy, and Women's Business Enterprise National Council. She received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master Certification in Project Management from George Washington University.





* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.