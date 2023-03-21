At CAGR of 26.3% Data Annotation Tools Market Size is Predicted to Hit USD 13,696.23 Million by 2030

Data Annotation Tools Markets

Surge in penetration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology is driving the growth of the data annotation tools market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spread of Covid-19 acted as a major factor driving the growth of the global data annotation tools market size. This growth is attributed to the rise in demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

However, the market has been primarily hit by several obstacles due to the lack of availability of a skilled workforce during a lockdown. Moreover, rise in demand for text annotation for document classification is projected to provide opportunities during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data annotation tools market generated $1.35 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $13.69 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report delivers in-depth data related to key drivers, key players, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

Covid-19 impact on global data annotation tools market:

• Coronavirus has increased the growth of the artificial intelligence and machine learning market, boosting the demand for data annotation tools across the globe.

• Partial or complete lockdown in various regions has significantly impacted the growth of the data annotation tools market, owing to the lack of availability of a skilled workforce during the pandemic.

• Moreover, a rise in investments in machine learning-powered solutions from various industries is anticipated to hit the market growth in the coming years.

• The IT & telecommunication sector has witnessed significant growth during and post-pandemic. This, in turn, increased the demand for data annotation tools.

Based on components, the solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the service segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end users, the IT & Telecommunication segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global data annotation tools market. However, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global data annotation tools market analyzed in the research include Amazon Mechanical Turk Inc., clickworker GmbH, Dbrain, Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Scale AI Inc., Cogito, APPEN LIMITED, LightTag, Playment, and tagtog Sp. z o.o.

