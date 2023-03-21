Modern Architectural Masterpiece by Lauded Architect Patrick Tighe For Sale in Redondo Beach

Architectural highlights include cantilevered rooflines and vast walls of glass The front view of 1309 S Irena Ave in Redondo Beach Clean lines, geometric windows and skylights, and high ceilings define the interior

Art. Architecture. Abode. A rare opportunity to make this stunning, sculptural piece of art your own home.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1309 S Irena Avenue in Redondo Beach, envisioned and brought to life by the lauded Los Angeles architect Patrick Tighe, is a testament to the transformative power of modern design. Nestled in the heart of suburban, beachy South Redondo, this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2800 sq ft home is a striking edifice of both clean minimalism and functional luxury. Signature Patrick Tighe, faceted volumes, cantilevered rooflines, metal cladding and expansive use of glass define the structure. The highly sculptural profile of folded metal roof planes creates a stunning façade, as larger, more expressive volumes rise to the west.

Inside, the house offers an airy and spacious feel, as dynamic spaces flow through the home, with sleek bamboo and slate flooring, and layered geometric skylights. Strategically-oriented floor-to-ceiling glass provides optimal transparency and brightness, while grounding the structure to its surroundings. Further blending the indoor and outdoor environments, the slender swimming pool extends directly from the edge of the entertainer’s kitchen, forming a strong axis in the Mediterranean-inspired landscape. Bask in the coastal breezes at each level, including several outdoor lounge spaces in the backyard at the fire pit cabana, or under wood pergola with the two-way fireplace. The master suite, featuring a walk-in closet and spa-like bath with separate shower and jetted tub, appears to float above the pool, wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass. The roof decks offer fireside cocktail spaces and sweeping views of the twinkling lights dotting the Palos Verdes hillside, and sunsets to the west.

Just a half mile from the sand, this must-see property seamlessly blends the best of beach lifestyle with the understated elegance of Tighe’s world-class design.

Home Tour: Modern Masterpiece in South Redondo Beach