Delivery Robots Global Market Report 2023: Advancements in Features of Autonomous Delivery Robots Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Delivery Robots Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Load Carrying Capacity, Number of Wheels (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, 6 Wheels), Speed Limit, End-user Industry (Food & Beverage, Retail, Healthcare, Postal) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Delivery Robots Market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.8 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing venture funding to companies in the delivery robots market so that they can provide the next level of convenience and services to their customers will propel the growth opportunities for Delivery Robots providers. Increasing focus on deploying delivery robots to reduce delivery costs in last-mile deliveries will boost the market growth. Strict regulations regarding the operations of delivery robots will restrain the market growth.

The market for Software to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The software used in a robotic system is a list of instructions and a set of coded commands proposed to program robots according to the task required. The robotic software offers operating system-like functionality and provides hardware abstraction, low-level device control, implementation of commonly used functionality, and message passing between processes and package management. With growing technological advancements, robot OEMs have started integrating data analytics platforms, such as big data analysis and predictive analysis, into the robotic system.

With the help of the software, a delivery robot can perform various tasks, such as route mapping and navigation, dynamic path planning, and obstacle identification. Apart from these tasks, by adopting appropriate software, the delivery robot can also be operated as a fleet.

The market for retail to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Delivery robots are designed to help retailers streamline their delivery process, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Delivery robots are equipped with advanced navigation technology to navigate through busy streets and reach the intended destination quickly and accurately. This helps retailers to reduce the delivery time and increase the efficiency of the delivery process. Moreover, robots are relatively cheap to operate as compared to human delivery drivers. Retailers can save a significant amount of money on wages, benefits, and other expenses associated with hiring human delivery drivers. These features will drive the demand for delivery robots in the retail sector.

North America is to hold the majority of market share during the forecast period.

The US has recently witnessed many firms with ground-delivery robotic solutions. Some examples of US-based key players in ground delivery robots are Nuro, Boxbot, Serve Robotics, Savioke, and more. These companies offer technologically advanced products in the delivery robots market, integrated with autonomous technologies such as Al and machine learning to optimize the last-mile logistics process by reducing the cost. According to the US Census Bureau, the population aged 65 and above will be nearly 98 million in the US by 2060. Thus, the growing aging population in the US is likely to generate the demand for delivery robots in the food & beverage and healthcare industries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Last Mile Delivery Cost Reduction Achieved Through Use of Delivery Robots

Increase in Venture Funding

Restraints

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Operations of Delivery Robots

Opportunities

Advancements in Features of Autonomous Delivery Robots

Worldwide Growth of E-Commerce Market

Restrictions on Use of Drones for Delivery Services

Challenges

Limited Range of Operation of Ground Delivery Robots

Safety Issues Associated with Operations of Delivery Robots in Populated Areas

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Delivery Robots Market, by Load Carrying Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 10 Kg

6.3 More Than 10 Kg Up to 50 Kg

6.4 More Than 50 Kg

7 Delivery Robots Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Ultrasonic/Lidar Sensors

7.2.2 Chassis and Motors

7.2.3 Control Systems

7.2.4 Radars

7.2.5 GPS

7.2.6 Cameras

7.2.7 Others

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Fleet Management Software

7.3.2 Computer Vision

8 Delivery Robots Market, by Number of Wheels

8.1 Introduction

8.2 3 Wheels

8.3 4 Wheels

8.4 6 Wheels

9 Delivery Robots Market, by Speed Limit

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 3 Kph

9.3 3 Kph to 6 Kph

9.4 Higher Than 6 Kph

10 Delivery Robots Market, by End-User Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food & Beverage

10.3 Retail

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Postal

10.6 Others

11 Delivery Robots Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

14 Appendix

