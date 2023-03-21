Business English language training market size to grow by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by high demand for vocational English training - Technavio
News Provided By
March 21, 2023, 01:56 GMT
You just read:
Business English language training market size to grow by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by high demand for vocational English training - Technavio
News Provided By
March 21, 2023, 01:56 GMT
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG; GOOGL) Investors of Class Action and ...
Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Investors With Losses ...View All Stories From This Source