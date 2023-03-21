Blockchain Gaming Market Report 2023: Rising Trend of Decentralized Gaming Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Gaming Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Game Type; By Platform; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain gaming market size is expected to reach USD 1,020.02 billion by 2032, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Rising investments are anticipated to accelerate market expansion. A growing number of game companies and developers are working with blockchain platforms as blockchain technology continues transforming the gaming industry. Blockchain gaming systems have been valued at billions of dollars globally. Most of the world's biggest gaming companies are investing and collaborating with other platforms to provide blockchain gaming infrastructure.

In addition to that, the capacity to win prizes when playing games is driving the market growth. Now that blockchain games are available, and players profit from the time, skill, and effort they put into playing them. In blockchain-based games, players may obtain rewards like money, weapons, avatars, skins, and other stuff while maintaining full ownership of those possessions.

Players could be rewarded for their gaming skills, and these products have value outside of the games. The adoption of blockchain gaming is more significant in Asia than in other regions. This is because of the enormous number of potential gamers and investments from various global market players. Also, this region's government blockchain laws benefit the blockchain gaming business driving the market growth.

Binance Smart Chain and Animoca brands have collaborated to launch a USD 200 million asset program to promote and foster early cryptocurrency gaming firms. The new investment program will fund ideas involving GameFi (decentralized game financing).

Blockchain games are getting increasingly well-liked, including those that utilize cryptocurrencies or nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Zilliqa and Dacoco's Alien Worlds formed a partnership in July 2022. Alien Worlds will integrate with the platform through Zilliqa's eSports partners to provide new capabilities that blend competitive gaming and blockchain gaming.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Trend of Decentralized Gaming

Increasing Investments and Funding in Blockchain Games

Restraints and Challenges

Hacks and Financial Losses

Blockchain Gaming Market Report Highlights

Role-playing game segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to getting actual cryptocurrencies and NFTs by playing these games.

ETH segment sector is expected to hold a significant revenue share owing to the significant minimization of security difficulties and allowing businesses to verify their client's money and data securely. In addition to that, most of the most popular games are based on this platform.

segment sector is expected to hold a significant revenue share owing to the significant minimization of security difficulties and allowing businesses to verify their client's money and data securely. In addition to that, most of the most popular games are based on this platform. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the projected period on account of the growing investment in blockchain-based gaming and the huge player base in that region increasing the market growth. Also, the govt laws in this region are helping to boost the market growth.

The author has segmented the blockchain gaming market report based on game type, platform, and region:

Blockchain Gaming, Game Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Collectible Games

Role Playing Games

Open World Games

Blockchain Gaming, Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

ETH

BNB Chain

Polygon

Others

Blockchain Gaming, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Blockchain Gaming Market Insights

5. Global Blockchain Gaming Market, by Game Type

6. Global Blockchain Gaming Market, by Platform

7. Global Blockchain Gaming Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Sky Mavis

Mythical Games

Dapper Labs

Open Sea

Voxie Tactics

Rokosoft

Gamestation

Pocket Arena

Planet Sandbox

Splinterlands

Animoca Brands

Wemade

AlwaysGeeky Games

G.JIT Japan

Immutable

Horizon Blockchain Games Planetarium

Codebit Labs

Binamon.

