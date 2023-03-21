Qigong Energy Healer, Spiritual Coach and Acupuncturist Siu Ping Negrin Announces Release of Her New Book, "Stronger Than Your Stress"

Los Angeles, CA - March 20, 2023 - Qigong healer, spiritual coach, acupuncturist, and founder of Heal From Within©, Siu Ping Negrin is pleased to announce the release of her groundbreaking new approach to healthcare, Stronger Than Your Stress: the ultimate guide to achieving true health and wellness. The book is based on Siu’s personal triumph in overcoming a 14-year battle with insomnia; introducing an innovative, easier and energetically-led method that eliminates stress and brings the body’s energy system back to balance.

Siu Ping Negrin will be appearing at:

Aum and Garden

Saturday, March 25, 2023

2 sessions: 2-3 PM & 3-4 PM

13363 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

- Siu will do a reading from her book

- Siu will lead a Qigong breathing exercise and a special group energy healing

- All attendees will get one free month access to her new online store of vibrational energy recordings (details below) coming in April

Stronger Than Your Stress, is a comprehensive guide that goes beyond traditional stress management techniques and helps readers prevent stress from coming into their body in the first place. The techniques and principles outlined in the book are based on years of research and master teachings to provide readers with an energetic and spiritual approach to healing that encompasses the body, mind, emotion and spirit.

“I believe that the only way we can overcome stress is by mastering control over our dominating and negatively-biased brain," said Siu. "Through my program, Heal From Within©, I aim to teach individuals how to tap into the enormous power of Qi to engage their true self in order to become the master their body and life,” stated Negrin.

One of the unique features of this book is the use of QR codes to access instructional videos; allowing readers to follow videos that demonstrate the techniques and exercises. This interactive approach makes learning and applying the techniques more engaging and effective.

Stronger than Your Stress is a must-read for anyone who wants to take control of their stress and lead a more fulfilling life. Whether you are struggling with stress, anxiety, or simply looking to improve your overall well-being, this book provides practical tools and guidance to help you achieve your goals. By developing the connection to the spiritual self in one’s soul, you can overcome the brain's inclination to sabotage your energy flow and inner peace.

“Siu’s practical and simple methods of Qi (energy) contain the power to revolutionize our modern approach to mental and emotional health. A game changer. Siu’s unique method of stopping conditioned thought patterns so you can find your way back to your inner peace is brilliant. This book is a must for anyone seeking more balance, harmony, and joy in their life!” - Terri Cole, Psychotherapist and Best-Selling Author of Boundary Boss

After 20 years in development, Siu is excited to offer a new concept that will be available to the public soon: an online store of vibrational energy recordings that maximize the body’s innate healing potential by transmitting electromagnetic waves to remove blockages and resistance in specific areas of the body. These recordings can support healing for a wide range of conditions for physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health (i.e., respiratory disease, back pain, headaches, GI issues, cancer, anxiety, stress, depression).

“My book, along with the upcoming online store, will enhance the way modern healthcare is approached. Learning how to vibrate at a high energetic and spiritual frequency will enable people to overcome afflictions such as viruses, disease, and stress more naturally with less medical intervention by unlocking the full healing power of our bodies,” said Siu.

Siu Ping's book, "Stronger Than Your Stress", is available for order on Amazon.com shorturl.at/bntES and at https://siupinghealing.com/stronger-than-your-stress-book/

About Siu Ping Negrin

Siu Ping Negrin is an acclaimed Qigong healer, spiritual coach, acupuncturist and founder of Heal From Within©. She received a Master’s in Acupuncture from Tri-State College of Acupuncture with an additional 2-year concentration in Orthopedics and Rehabilitation. She also holds a BS in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from SUNY Albany. For more than two decades, Siu’s unique approach to healing, which combines the age-old knowledge of Chinese Medicine with modern Western modalities, has helped clients attain optimal health and wellness. As a result of her battle with insomnia, Siu teaches people how to be in control of their Qi flow and offers energy healing services, both in-person and remotely, to help her clients become masters of their own lives and achieve their personal best in health, happiness, and fulfillment.

As an avid student, practitioner and consumer of Chinese medicine, Siu hopes that in her lifetime, this important medical system will be recognized and given parity alongside Western medicine in modern-day healthcare.

