DAMAC Properties Appoints Dr. Mohammad Abdulrahman Baydoun as Head of Development

DUBAI, UAE - Dr Mohammad Abdulrahman Baydoun, the Vice President of Development at DAMAC Properties, has been making waves in the real estate industry with his unique approach to structuring complex development projects. With a multidisciplinary background in architecture, urban design, and business administration, Dr. Baydoun has been instrumental in the commercial success of several high-profile projects.

Born on 27 October 1978 in Beirut, Lebanon, Dr. Baydoun has always had a passion for architecture and design. He completed his Bachelor of Architecture degree before earning a Master of Architecture in Urban Design. He later pursued an Executive Master of Business Administration degree and a Doctorate of Business Administration from Grenoble Ecole De Management.

Dr Mohammad Baydoun's diverse educational background has given him a unique perspective on development projects. He can approach each project with an interdisciplinary mindset, creating integrated business plans that result in commercial success.

His expertise spans a wide geographical spread. He has authored some publications on managing large-scale development projects and is a thesis supervisor for the Doctorate of Business Administration Program of Grenoble Ecole De Management. Dr Mohammad Baydoun is a visiting research fellow at the Management Science Laboratory of Athens University of Economics and Business.

Currently, Mohammad Baydoun is the Head of the Development and Concept Department at DAMAC Properties LLC, leading a team of Urban Planners, Urban Designers & Architects, Financial & Sales Analysts, and Engineers. He is known for his ability to structure complex projects and author development strategies that result in commercial success.

Industry professionals have noticed Dr Mohammad Baydoun’s distinctive approach to development projects. He has won several professional and academic awards, including a nomination for the Shoman Award for best researcher in the Arab world and the Ghanem Al Shama Award for the best graduation project.

But Dr Mohammad Baydoun is more than just a real estate executive. He is also a published author and martial artist. He has authored 18 publications on various topics, including managing large-scale development projects. He is also a black belt in karate and mixed martial arts, demonstrating his discipline and dedication to achieving his goals.

In addition to his professional and personal accomplishments, Dr. Baydoun has expressed a desire to give back to the community. He has expressed interest in helping build schools in Africa, a noble cause demonstrating his commitment to making a difference in the world. He also desires to watch a UFC event in Las Vegas, showing his love for sports and the exciting energy they can bring.

Dr. Baydoun is a man with a great mind and a diverse set of skills and interests. His unique approach to development projects has made him a valuable asset to the real estate industry, and his dedication to giving back to the community demonstrates his commitment to positively impacting the world. As Head Of Development DAMAC Properties, Dr. Baydoun will continue to make waves in the industry and achieve great things.

About Dr. Baydoun's

Dr. Mohammad Abdulrahman Baydoun is the Vice President of Development at DAMAC Properties, with a multidisciplinary background that includes a Doctorate of Business Administration, an Executive Master of Business Administration, a Master of Urban Design, and a Bachelor of Architecture. He is also an author, thesis supervisor, visiting research fellow, martial arts enthusiast, and philanthropist.

About DAMAC Properties:

DAMAC Properties is a luxury property developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company was founded in 2002 and has since delivered over 26,000 homes across the Middle East. DAMAC Properties is committed to providing the highest-quality projects that meet the needs of its customers and exceed their expectations.

