China Media Group Asia Pacific Hosts Symposium on Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities in the World

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - China Media Group Asia Pacific, in partnership with China Enterprises Association (Singapore), recently hosted a symposium on "Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities in the World" in Singapore on 21 March. More than 50 attendees from the political, academic, media, and business sectors across China, Singapore, Malaysia, and ASEAN institutions participated in the event.

The symposium emphasized the importance of Chinese modernization in driving high-quality development and fostering cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. Participants explored the role of Chinese modernization in promoting peace, openness, justice, and development worldwide. They also discussed new opportunities for cooperation between China and ASEAN countries, showcasing the region's economic and social potential.

Experts and stakeholders from various sectors shared their insights on China's modernization and its implications for the region's economic and social development. Li Feng, China Media Group Asia Pacific, explained the significance of Chinese modernization in the country's goal of becoming a modern power. He emphasized the symposium's aim of building bridges between the governments and people of the region to foster closer cooperation and mutual understanding.

Tan Kong Yam, a professor with Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, highlighted that China's economic recovery and strong rebound in 2023 would help ASEAN navigate an increasingly volatile and uncertain global trade environment. He also discussed China's commitment to remain open to the outside world despite the challenges posed by the US decoupling and containment policies as a sign of China's growing national confidence.

Zhou Zhaocheng, of Super Hi International Holding and Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, discussed the outcomes of Chinese modernization in various political, economic, and social fields. He emphasized that the modernization is the establishment of a discourse system that outlines China's mode of governance and development, showcasing the country's potential to become a leader in global development.

Chen Gang, a Senior Research Fellow with the National University of Singapore, highlighted China's active implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) to promote trade in services, digital economy, and industrial upgrading. He emphasized China's commitment to transforming its economy and promoting regional economic integration and stability.

The symposium provided a platform for participants to exchange ideas on China's modernization and its potential impact on the region's development. The event showcased the importance of cooperation between China and ASEAN countries in pursuing shared goals and promoting regional stability and prosperity.

China Enterprises Association (Singapore) represents the interests of China enterprises in Singapore and promotes the development of Sino-Singapore trade relations. Meanwhile, CMG Asia Pacific operates a vast broadcasting network that comprises television channels, radio frequency bands, major news websites, and a diverse array of mobile apps and social media accounts on platforms based both inside and outside China.

