In 2018, Diplomats Warned Of Risky Coronavirus Experiments in Wuhan Lab, No One Listened
In 2018, Diplomats Warned Of Risky Coronavirus Experiments in Wuhan Lab, but No One Listened
With most Americans eyeing China with much-deserved suspicion, the Quality Certification world finds itself very much in the clutches of Chinese state actors. With a series of failures becoming known to the public, experts like Daryl Guberman-CEO of GUBERMAN-PMC, LLC are making sure the nation knows what is happening and why.
New York, NY - USA | March 14, 2023 -- Quality Accreditation bodies are operating under head-shaking conditions with shocking ties and associations. ANSI- ANAB is a good example, tied in with a near unbelievable recent laboratory certification scheme Both In the US and Wuhan China. Industry expert Daryl Guberman is bringing the truth to the public in two new videos. The videos, titled, “In 2018, Diplomats Warned Of Risky Coronavirus Experiments in Wuhan Lab, No One Listened-” https://youtu.be/Kx8cE4nD3F8 and “Laboratory Certification Issued To Unqualified WUHAN Staff 2017 Exposes Underwriters ANSI-ANAB To Liability https://youtu.be/QCorZRPfU80 ”, are packed with information that is next to impossible to deny. Guberman, who is the founder of Guberman-PMC, brings remarkable experience in the area of quality certification concerns to the table that few people share. He is also a committed American patriot who understands the dangers posed by things like Chinese, Iranian, Pakistani, and other hostile national influence (or control) in the quality field and beyond.
“This laboratory certification scheme is really reprehensible in all of the worst ways,” commented the always-driven and passionate Guberman. “ANSI took over complete control over ANAB in 2018 https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/ansi-acquires-full-ownership-of-anab-enhancing-accreditation-services-portfolio-across-global-market-1027780480, and the rest of these related organizations are a huge danger both to our country and to the companies that they are accrediting poorly. Check out my two latest videos to really see behind the veil.” Guberman went on to say quality certification is about consistency and Ms. Pamela Sales VP of Forensics at ANSI-ANAB under deposition in Austin Texas https://www.austinmonitor.com/stories/2017/09/austins-crime-lab-failure-points-national-crisis/ stated: “there is no commonly agreed-upon set of standards that forensics labs around the country have to follow. Instead, there are informal guidelines that labs can choose to follow or not”. Basically, saying Laboratories both National and International are in crisis as seen in Wuhan China, but they are still issuing certifications to poorly trained technicians: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/03/08/josh-rogin-chaos-under-heaven-wuhan-lab-book-excerpt-474322. An example of International Failure was in Wuhan China where the head of the IAF(International Accreditation Forum (2015-2021) Incorporated In Delaware & also CNAS ( China National Accreditation Services Xiao Jianhua Certified the Laboratory which failed. ANSI-ANAB are underwriters for both the IAF and ILAC(International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation in Australia).
Most companies operate under the illusion that the large Quality Certification organizations are American-run and consider things like security and the United States' interest when operating. The truth is, and Guberman’s YouTube channel is perhaps the best place on the subject, these organizations are being controlled by Chinese nationals, with ties to the Chinese state.
