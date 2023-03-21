Tune in to Bloomberg to Watch Advancements on Saturday, March 25th at 8:00 PM ET

Discover how developments in science and technology are improving the world.

JUPITER, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce the broadcast of an upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Saturday, March 25th at 8:00 pm ET.

The show will uncover recent trends in cybersecurity and will explore how businesses are using a plethora of knowledge, research, and technology to preemptively protect against cybercrime. Hearing from experts at Google, viewers will discover how Red Teams are using sophisticated attack techniques to identify and exploit potential weaknesses in cellular communications, to improve security and protect against hackers and cybercriminals.

Next, Advancements will explore current gas-powered fleets, which generate in excess of 2.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually, and how this severely impacts the environment. Audiences will learn how HydroFleet helps companies manage the complexities and logistics associated with switching to a more sustainable fleet via its innovative fleet management and maintenance services.

From research to testing, to sequencing and more, the show will go behind-the-scenes to explore how Advanta Genetics uses the latest advances in science and technology to improve care throughout the medical system. Audiences will see how Advanta Genetics empowers medical providers, while remaining dedicated to being good stewards of healthcare.

In addition, viewers will learn how an institutional grade blockchain solution is enabling maximum compliance with current regulations regarding the issuance of digital securities. Spectators will see how the cutting-edge digital shareholding structure, with each share of its Common Stock being represented by United States Property Coin (USPC) instead of the traditional share certificates, combines modern technology with a proven investment method to potentially make preserving cash in real estate more accessible than ever before.

"We look forward to exploring how developments in technology are improving several sectors today," said Chad Densen, Production Manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

